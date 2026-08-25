PLANNET Marks 25 Years of Independence as AI and Defense Drive Demand for Specialized Tech Infrastructure

"Technology is becoming more critical to nearly every environment our clients design and operate... our job is to bring the experience and technical expertise needed to help them make smart decisions and successfully execute." J.Meraz, PLANNET CEO. Post this

Expansion Driven by Market Demand

The firm's growth reflects real shifts in its core markets. Data center operators are racing to accommodate AI and high-performance computing, forcing major rethinking of power, cooling, and infrastructure standards. The aerospace and defense sector is expanding rapidly, with companies building secure, adaptable facilities to support autonomous systems and advanced technologies. Universities are investing heavily in connected research environments. And entertainment studios are wrestling with next-generation production workflows and network demands.

"These aren't trend-driven requests," said newly named CEO Jorge Meraz, who has spent his tenure at PLANNET working directly with clients facing these exact challenges. "Organizations in these sectors need someone who understands the technical requirements but isn't pushing a particular vendor's roadmap. That's where we see our value growing."

PLANNET recently moved to a larger headquarters in Brea, California, to accommodate its expanding team and client base.

The Case for Independence

As technology decisions increasingly impact facility performance, resilience, and long-term operational costs, clients are gravitating toward advisors without vendor bias. PLANNET's independence allows it to help organizations align infrastructure choices with actual business objectives, whether that's scaling a data center, building a secure defense facility, or modernizing a university campus.

"Technology is becoming more critical to nearly every environment our clients design and operate," Meraz said. "Our job is to bring the experience and technical expertise needed to help them make smart decisions and successfully execute."

About PLANNET

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Brea, California, PLANNET is an independent technology consulting and design firm specializing in building technology design, data center consulting, IT infrastructure, audiovisual systems, physical security, wireless networks, structured cabling, and technology project management. PLANNET serves Fortune 500 companies, leading universities, public institutions, defense and aerospace firms, and architecture and design teams.

Media Contact

June Bardwil, Principal, PLANNET, 1 714-982-5800, [email protected], https://plannet.com

Jorge Meraz, CEO, PLANNET, 1 714-982-5800, [email protected], https://plannet.com

SOURCE PLANNET