Planning a Summer Trip to New England? Check Out the Best of New England Travel Awards, Featuring 200-Plus Editors' Picks, in the May-June Issue of Yankee Magazine

Yankee, the beloved magazine celebrating all things New England, has just unveiled its "Travel Guide to New England" featuring the "Best of New England" Travel Awards, as well as a new, "10 Best Things to Do This Summer" section for each of the six states...and Boston.
DUBLIN, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the unofficial start of the summer travel season only a few weeks away, Yankee, the beloved magazine celebrating all things New England, has just unveiled its Travel Guide to New England, a stunning issue teeming with regional travel features and more than 200 expert recommendations for the best places to stay, eat, and play in all six states.
"Sharing the best of New England is a nonstop mission for our team of editors and in-state contributors," says travel editor Kim Knox Beckius. "We've poured our energy into this all-travel May-June issue because we believe, more than ever, in the value of authentic guidance."
As with past years, the May-June issue features the "Best of New England" Travel Awards, chosen by the editors to represent the top dining, lodging, and attractions throughout the region: craft breweries, restaurants, antiques stores, boutique hotels, biking trails, museums, family attractions, and much more. New for this year — and with an eye on the can't-miss travel highlights of 2025 — Yankee editors share "10 Best Things to Do This Summer" for each of the six states and Boston.
The rest of the May-June issue is filled with special travel features that spotlight everything from fashion-forward hotels to the tastiest spots for fried clams. Taken together with the "Best of New England" section, they offer a road map for creating the ultimate summer getaway, guided by those who know this region best.
Highlights of the Travel Guide to New England May-June issue include:
Best of New England (Pg. 54) – From the mountains to the coast, Yankee's annual travel awards celebrate the best of the best, with more than 200 editors' picks and a new Top 10 experiences roundup for each state, plus Boston.
Belly Up! (Pg. 34) – Yankee senior food editor Amy Traverso hits the road for a grand tour of fried-clam excellence, with stops in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maine, and New Hampshire.
Stylish Stays (Pg. 44) – Discover how top fashion designers such as Christian Siriano and Todd Snyder are turning New England's inns and hotels into chic accommodations.
All-Access Pass (Pg. 134) – Yankee singles out travel destinations in every New England state that go the extra mile for people with disabilities, including the ADA-friendly floating Lake Williams Trail Boardwalk in Massachusetts, the Driving Range adaptive mountain biking trail network in Vermont, and the Adaptive Outdoor Education Center in Maine.
Yankee's May-June summer travel issue is currently available wherever magazines are sold or by subscription. For more information, visit: newengland.com/yankee-magazine/
Find Us:
@yankeemagazine
#mynewengland
NewEngland.com
About Yankee
Based in New Hampshire, Yankee is a multiplatform media brand that incorporates print, digital, national television, and live events to inspire a deep appreciation for New England's unique culture, fostering a sense of pride and belonging for all who love the region's diverse communities, rich heritage, and promising future. Wherever you are, Yankee brings New England to you. With a total readership of 1.8 million, the magazine is published by Yankee Publishing Inc. (YPI), an employee-owned company. Yankee partners with GBH to produce Weekends with Yankee, a 13-episode documentary series on public television that taps into Yankee's extensive behind-the-scenes access to the region's six states. YPI also owns the nation's oldest continuously produced periodical, The Old Farmer's Almanac; Family Tree; New Hampshire Magazine; New Hampshire Home; and NH Business Review. More information about Yankee is available at newengland.com/press-contact.
Media Contact
Chris Roslan, Roslan & Associate Public Relations, 1 9175385629, [email protected]
SOURCE Roslan & Associate Public Relations
Share this article