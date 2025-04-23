Planning a Summer Trip to New England? Check Out the Best of New England Travel Awards, Featuring 200-Plus Editors' Picks, in the May-June Issue of Yankee Magazine

"Sharing the best of New England is a nonstop mission for our team of editors and in-state contributors," says travel editor Kim Knox Beckius. "We've poured our energy into this all-travel May-June issue because we believe, more than ever, in the value of authentic guidance." Post this

As with past years, the May-June issue features the "Best of New England" Travel Awards, chosen by the editors to represent the top dining, lodging, and attractions throughout the region: craft breweries, restaurants, antiques stores, boutique hotels, biking trails, museums, family attractions, and much more. New for this year — and with an eye on the can't-miss travel highlights of 2025 — Yankee editors share "10 Best Things to Do This Summer" for each of the six states and Boston.

The rest of the May-June issue is filled with special travel features that spotlight everything from fashion-forward hotels to the tastiest spots for fried clams. Taken together with the "Best of New England" section, they offer a road map for creating the ultimate summer getaway, guided by those who know this region best.

Highlights of the Travel Guide to New England May-June issue include:

Best of New England (Pg. 54) – From the mountains to the coast, Yankee's annual travel awards celebrate the best of the best, with more than 200 editors' picks and a new Top 10 experiences roundup for each state, plus Boston.

Belly Up! (Pg. 34) – Yankee senior food editor Amy Traverso hits the road for a grand tour of fried-clam excellence, with stops in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maine, and New Hampshire.

Stylish Stays (Pg. 44) – Discover how top fashion designers such as Christian Siriano and Todd Snyder are turning New England's inns and hotels into chic accommodations.

All-Access Pass (Pg. 134) – Yankee singles out travel destinations in every New England state that go the extra mile for people with disabilities, including the ADA-friendly floating Lake Williams Trail Boardwalk in Massachusetts, the Driving Range adaptive mountain biking trail network in Vermont, and the Adaptive Outdoor Education Center in Maine.

Yankee's May-June summer travel issue is currently available wherever magazines are sold or by subscription. For more information, visit: newengland.com/yankee-magazine/

Find Us:

@yankeemagazine

#mynewengland

NewEngland.com

About Yankee

Based in New Hampshire, Yankee is a multiplatform media brand that incorporates print, digital, national television, and live events to inspire a deep appreciation for New England's unique culture, fostering a sense of pride and belonging for all who love the region's diverse communities, rich heritage, and promising future. Wherever you are, Yankee brings New England to you. With a total readership of 1.8 million, the magazine is published by Yankee Publishing Inc. (YPI), an employee-owned company. Yankee partners with GBH to produce Weekends with Yankee, a 13-episode documentary series on public television that taps into Yankee's extensive behind-the-scenes access to the region's six states. YPI also owns the nation's oldest continuously produced periodical, The Old Farmer's Almanac; Family Tree; New Hampshire Magazine; New Hampshire Home; and NH Business Review. More information about Yankee is available at newengland.com/press-contact.

Media Contact

Chris Roslan, Roslan & Associate Public Relations, 1 9175385629, [email protected]

SOURCE Roslan & Associate Public Relations