Planning for the Payer: Clinical Trial Design Considerations for Today's Access & Reimbursement Landscape, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the critical role of payers as stakeholders in clinical trial design. Attendees will learn the key proof points in clinical programs essential for reimbursement success. The featured speakers will discuss the different approaches to implement strategies that optimize product pricing, secure payer reimbursement and maximize profitability.
TORONTO, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In today's pharmaceutical landscape, the value proposition of a drug extends beyond its efficacy for patients and healthcare providers; it also encompasses its impact on payers tasked with managing population health on constrained budgets. Payer consolidation and escalating healthcare costs have underscored the importance of reducing the overall cost of care, making payer considerations essential in clinical trial design.
However, many emerging biotechs focus primarily on scientific innovation, lacking the infrastructure for market access and commercialization expertise. Consequently, trial designs often overlook payer perspectives, jeopardizing successful product commercialization. Ignoring payer considerations not only risks limited access and reimbursement but also potential revenue loss due to unfavorable pricing benchmarks set by key opinion leaders.
In this webinar, experts in market access and clinical development will reveal the results of a survey of payers on their perspectives and priorities, as well as provide deep insights on how companies can navigate this complex landscape and enhance their chances of securing favorable reimbursement.
Join Robert Giannetti, Vice President, Global Market Access, Syneos Health; Javier de Renteria, Market Access Lead EU & Emerging Markets, Syneos Health; and Rosa González, SVP, Head of Product Development Delivery, Syneos Health, for the live webinar on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
