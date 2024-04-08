Planning for the Payer: Clinical Trial Design Considerations for Today's Access & Reimbursement Landscape, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Trial designs often overlook payer perspectives, jeopardizing successful product commercialization. Ignoring payer considerations not only risks limited access and reimbursement but also potential revenue loss due to unfavorable pricing benchmarks set by key opinion leaders. Post this

In this webinar, experts in market access and clinical development will reveal the results of a survey of payers on their perspectives and priorities, as well as provide deep insights on how companies can navigate this complex landscape and enhance their chances of securing favorable reimbursement.

Register for this webinar today to learn from experts in market access and clinical development about the importance of payer considerations in clinical trial design.

Join Robert Giannetti, Vice President, Global Market Access, Syneos Health; Javier de Renteria, Market Access Lead EU & Emerging Markets, Syneos Health; and Rosa González, SVP, Head of Product Development Delivery, Syneos Health, for the live webinar on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Planning for the Payer: Clinical Trial Design Considerations for Today's Access & Reimbursement Landscape.

