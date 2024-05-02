Plano Criminal Defense Law Firm Announces Hiring of Two Senior Associate Attorneys

Mr. Hawk and Mr. McShane are highly qualified and have demonstrated nothing but the utmost dedication and professionalism to perfecting their craft.

PLANO, Texas, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Crowder Law Firm proudly welcomes two distinguished legal professionals, Mr. Michael Hawk, and J. Bailey McShane IV, to its esteemed team of respected attorneys. Joining a renowned criminal defense law firm that has obtained over 300 acquittals and not-guilty verdicts for clients, the team could not be more delighted to welcome these new attorneys as worthy additions to our staff.

Mr. Hawk joins the firm with 28 years of experience in both state and federal criminal defense cases. With robust courtroom experience in crimes ranging from simple misdemeanors to complex first-degree felonies, he has handled thousands of cases over the course of his career and is far from finished. We are delighted to welcome Mr. Hawk and believe he will fit in nicely with our team of high-powered attorneys.

Mr. McShane comes to the firm with impressive legal experience in private practice settings and as an Assistant Public Defender in Alpine, Texas. With his multifaceted understanding of criminal law, Mr. McShane has successfully handled hundreds of criminal cases, ranging from DWI and theft to aggravated felonies and sex crimes. Mr. McShane is an excellent addition to our staff and, like Mr. Hawk, will fit in wonderfully at our firm.

Experience is everything when it comes to being a successful criminal defense attorney, particularly when handling cases in both state and federal court. Mr. Hawk and Mr. McShane are highly qualified and have demonstrated nothing but the utmost dedication and professionalism to perfecting their craft.

Our Plano-based law firm is dedicated to providing clients with the highest-quality legal representation in criminal defense matters in state and federal court. We understand that when someone is charged with a crime, time is of the essence. The sooner a client calls us, the sooner we can begin building his or her defense.

