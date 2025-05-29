PlanOmatic Launches Rental Listing Media Services in AppFolio Stack™ Marketplace for Property Managers

Through automation of the media delivery process, AppFolio users can save time while improving the overall appeal of their listings

DENVER, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PlanOmatic, a premier provider of 3D tours, photos, and floor plans, today announced its integration with AppFolio, the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry. This collaboration is set to enhance rental property marketing by integrating PlanOmatic's high-quality listing media services directly into the AppFolio Stack™ Marketplace.

Through this partnership, property managers of single-family portfolios using AppFolio can now seamlessly access PlanOmatic's suite of marketing tools, including professional photography, 3D tours, floor plans, and virtual staging. The integration allows rental property assets to be automatically synced to their corresponding property within AppFolio so residents can better visualize the rentals, helping to increase demand and reduce vacancy times.

"We've been planning our launch into AppFolio's Stack™ Marketplace for over a year, with a vision to help property managers lease vacancies faster and elevate their brand," said Kori Covrigaru, CEO of PlanOmatic. "The launch of this integration helps make the ordering and photo delivery experience even faster and more efficient, reducing days on market for property managers across the country."

PlanOmatic's technology-driven approach simplifies marketing workflows for property managers while ensuring the high-quality presentation of rental units. Research indicates that properties featuring professional photography and 3D tours experience increased tenant interest, higher rental rates, and reduced days on the market.

The collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to delivering innovative solutions that enhance the resident experience and drive leasing success. With this integration, property managers can take advantage of a simplified, tech-forward approach to rental marketing while maintaining the flexibility and control they need to manage their portfolios effectively.

About PlanOmatic

PlanOmatic is a leading provider of automated listing media services, specializing in professional photography, 3D tours, floor plans, and virtual staging for rental properties. Since its founding in 2005, the company has built a nationwide network of real estate photographers and developed a technology platform that seamlessly integrates with property management software to streamline marketing efforts. With a commitment to speed, quality, and efficiency, PlanOmatic helps property managers showcase their properties more effectively, reduce vacancy times, and maximize rental income. By leveraging innovative automation, PlanOmatic enables real estate professionals to create compelling property listings with ease. For more information, visit www.planomatic.com.

