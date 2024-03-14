Plano's Newest Vibe Dining Destination - Miami Vibes Grand Opening Hits Plano, TX March 16, 2024

Miami Vibes, an exciting new addition to Plano's vibrant vibe dining scene, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new restaurant on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Bringing the spirit of Miami's vibrant atmosphere and delicious cuisine to the heart of Texas, Miami Vibes brings a one-of-a-kind upscale tropical experience.
PLANO, Texas, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miami Vibes, born from the shared passion for travel and vibrant experiences, is the brainchild of the founders, Johnny and Valerie Staton, who found inspiration in the lively atmosphere of their sister restaurant, Daiq Shack, located in Jacksonville, FL. "Our mission at Miami Vibes Dining is to deliver an unparalleled experience – from meticulously crafted dishes using the finest ingredients to warm and attentive service. We go beyond meals, curating an inviting ambiance to create unforgettable moments. Committed to offering great food, exceptional service, and most importantly, great vibes, we aim to ensure every guest leaves with a smile and a desire to return," says Valerie.
To complement the vibrant flavors of the food, Miami Vibes offers an extensive selection of handcrafted cocktails and Miami-style daiquiris. Guests will find the perfect libation to accompany their meal and enhance the overall dining experience.
But Miami Vibes is more than just a restaurant—it's a destination where guests can immerse themselves in a lively atmosphere. Throughout the week, the restaurant features daily events including Sunday Brunch, Wet Wednesdays, AfroBeats Thursdays, and an upscale vibe after 9PM on Fridays and Saturdays. The combination of delicious food, vibrant drinks, and lively music ensures that Miami Vibes is the ultimate place to gather with friends, celebrate special occasions, or simply enjoy a memorable night out.
Fort Worth native, Manwell "Chef Hoppie" McLean, to serve as Miami Vibes' Culinary Director and Executive Chef. Chef Hoppie has developed a menu full of dishes that infuses southern comfort and caribbean flare with eye-catching presentations. "The Dallas food scene has been labeled as boring or front of the house focused with sub par food. Here at Miami Vibes, our goal is to be clicking on all cylinders, creating the perfect VIBE. Get ready for the Light Show," says Chef Hoppie.
