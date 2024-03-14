Plano's Newest Vibe Dining Destination - Miami Vibes Grand Opening Hits Plano, TX March 16, 2024

Our team has worked tirelessly over the past two years to create a unique dining destination that captures the essence of Miami's vibrant culture. We invite the community of Plano and the greater Dallas area to join us on this exciting journey and experience an energetic new vibe. Post this

But Miami Vibes is more than just a restaurant—it's a destination where guests can immerse themselves in a lively atmosphere. Throughout the week, the restaurant features daily events including Sunday Brunch, Wet Wednesdays, AfroBeats Thursdays, and an upscale vibe after 9PM on Fridays and Saturdays. The combination of delicious food, vibrant drinks, and lively music ensures that Miami Vibes is the ultimate place to gather with friends, celebrate special occasions, or simply enjoy a memorable night out.

Fort Worth native, Manwell "Chef Hoppie" McLean, to serve as Miami Vibes' Culinary Director and Executive Chef. Chef Hoppie has developed a menu full of dishes that infuses southern comfort and caribbean flare with eye-catching presentations. "The Dallas food scene has been labeled as boring or front of the house focused with sub par food. Here at Miami Vibes, our goal is to be clicking on all cylinders, creating the perfect VIBE. Get ready for the Light Show," says Chef Hoppie.

