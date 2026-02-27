PlanSmartAI™ Officially Launches to Transform Pre-Submission Plan Review and Improve Permitting Outcomes

PlanSmartAI™ has officially launched its AI-powered pre-submission validation platform to help architects, engineers, contractors, developers, and municipalities improve plan quality before permit submission. The system identifies documentation gaps, zoning conflicts, and code-related risks early, reducing resubmittals and permitting delays. Rather than replacing municipal review, it strengthens submission readiness as a validation layer within existing workflows. The launch includes a guided onboarding and early adopter program with limited regional enrollment.
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PlanSmartAI™, powered by 2BuildAI™, today announced the official launch of its AI-powered pre-submission validation platform designed to help architects, engineers, contractors, developers, and municipal review teams reduce resubmittals, improve submission quality, and achieve more predictable plan review outcomes.
PlanSmartAI™ provides advanced building and regulatory analysis before plans are submitted for review. The platform helps identify potential documentation gaps, inconsistent references, zoning conflicts, and code-related risks early in the process, allowing teams to address issues before they surface during municipal review.
"Most permitting delays are not caused by a single major issue," said Dominic Klobe, Co-Founder of 2BuildAI™. "They stem from small inconsistencies and missing details that appear too late. With PlanSmartAI™, we're bringing visibility forward, helping teams submit cleaner, more complete plans and move through review with greater clarity."
Unlike traditional review tools, PlanSmartAI™ does not replace professional judgment or municipal review. Instead, it acts as a pre-submission validation layer that supports existing workflows and strengthens submission readiness before plans reach the permit desk.
Guided Launch & Early Adopter Enrollment
As part of its launch phase, 2BuildAI™ is continuing enrollment in a structured onboarding track for firms and agencies that want guided implementation and early feature access. This program allows participating teams to:
- Integrate PlanSmartAI™ into existing workflows
- Receive structured onboarding and optimization support
- Provide feedback shaping future platform enhancements
- Gain early access to new capabilities as they are released
Enrollment remains limited by region as the platform expands into additional markets.
Firms and agencies interested in learning more about PlanSmartAI™ or registering for early adopter access are encouraged to visit:
Media Contact
Dominic Klobe, 2BuildAI™, 1 (913) 244.3118, [email protected], https://2build.ai/
SOURCE 2BuildAI™
