PlanSmartAI™ Officially Launches to Transform Pre-Submission Plan Review and Improve Permitting Outcomes

"Most permitting delays are not caused by a single major issue," said Dominic Klobe, Co-Founder of 2BuildAI™. "They stem from small inconsistencies and missing details that appear too late. With PlanSmartAI™, we're bringing visibility forward, helping teams submit cleaner, more complete plans and move through review with greater clarity."

Unlike traditional review tools, PlanSmartAI™ does not replace professional judgment or municipal review. Instead, it acts as a pre-submission validation layer that supports existing workflows and strengthens submission readiness before plans reach the permit desk.

Guided Launch & Early Adopter Enrollment

As part of its launch phase, 2BuildAI™ is continuing enrollment in a structured onboarding track for firms and agencies that want guided implementation and early feature access. This program allows participating teams to:

Integrate PlanSmartAI™ into existing workflows

Receive structured onboarding and optimization support

Provide feedback shaping future platform enhancements

Gain early access to new capabilities as they are released

Enrollment remains limited by region as the platform expands into additional markets.

Firms and agencies interested in learning more about PlanSmartAI™ or registering for early adopter access are encouraged to visit:

https://plansmart.2build.ai/

