PlanStreet Achieves FedRAMP Authorization, Strengthening Security and Compliance for Government Agencies

LEXINGTON, Ky., March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PlanStreet, a leading provider of cloud-based case management and impact tracking platform, proudly announces its Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) readiness. This significant milestone underscores PlanStreet's commitment to delivering secure, compliant, and high-impact solutions for federal, state, and local government agencies requiring stringent cybersecurity standards.

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that ensures cloud service providers meet rigorous security requirements before being authorized for use by federal agencies. Achieving FedRAMP authorization positions PlanStreet among an elite group of trusted cloud vendors, offering government agencies and enterprises a secure, scalable, and compliant platform for case management, grant tracking, and impact measurement.

Why FedRAMP Authorization Matters

FedRAMP compliance is essential for government agencies seeking cloud-based solutions that meet strict cybersecurity and risk management protocols. By achieving this authorization, PlanStreet ensures the following:

Enhanced Security – Compliance with federal cybersecurity guidelines to safeguard sensitive data against evolving threats.

Government-Ready Compliance – Seamless adoption for federal agencies, ensuring alignment with strict security mandates.

Scalability and Reliability – A robust, cloud-based solution capable of managing high-volume case management and grant impact tracking.

Operational Efficiency – Advanced automation and workflow optimization to enhance service delivery and accountability.

Transforming Case Management and Impact Tracking with Secure Cloud Solutions

PlanStreet's FedRAMP authorization significantly enhances its ability to serve public sector organizations that rely on secure case management and impact tracking tools. The platform supports a range of critical functions, including:

Comprehensive Case Management – Securely managing human services, healthcare, and justice system cases with configurable workflows and real-time collaboration.

Grant and Impact Tracking – Enabling agencies to monitor funding allocation, program effectiveness, and key performance metrics to drive data-informed decision-making.

Workforce Development and Public Service Programs – Helping agencies streamline program management while maintaining compliance with federal guidelines.

The Road Ahead: Advancing Compliance and Innovation

With FedRAMP authorization secured, PlanStreet remains dedicated to continuous improvement and expanding its compliance efforts. The company will continue enhancing its security posture and driving innovation to support broader adoption across government agencies.

About PlanStreet

PlanStreet is a premier provider of cloud-based case management and impact tracking platform. Serving government agencies, nonprofits, and enterprises, PlanStreet empowers organizations to streamline workflows, enhance collaboration, and measure program effectiveness—all while upholding the highest security standards. With its highly configurable and customizable platform, PlanStreet ensures that each entity's unique needs are met with precision and flexibility.

For more information on PlanStreet's FedRAMP-authorized solutions, visit: PlanStreet.com.

