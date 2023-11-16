Plant-Based Celebrity Chef and Entrepreneur Matthew Kenney Announces Bold Expansion Plans Throughout China

"I look forward to expanding Plant City across China," says chef Matthew Kenney. "Our goal is to provide a one-stop destination for plant-based eating that will be appreciated by vegans, omnivores and carnivores alike." Post this

Matthew Kenney's A-list fans include Taylor Swift, Oprah, and James Cameron, who frequent Plant Food + Wine at the Four Seasons in Los Angeles, as well as Jay-Z and Chris Martin, who often enjoy the plant-based pizza at Double Zero. In addition to his buzzy outposts in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Providence, RI, Kenney has also built an impressive worldwide footprint that includes Folia at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach; Plant Food + Wine in Lima, Peru; Casa Planta in Costa Rica, and more.

"As the public perception of plant-based eating continues to evolve and gain popularity around the world, I look forward to expanding Plant City across China," says chef Matthew Kenney. "Our goal is to provide a one-stop destination for plant-based eating that will be appreciated by vegans, omnivores and carnivores alike. "

For more information about Matthew Kenney, visit https://www.matthewkenneycuisine.com/. For more information about TWA, visit https://thewellness.agency/.

About Matthew Kenney Cuisine (MKC):

Matthew Kenney Cuisine is an integrated, California-based lifestyle company. The brand provides innovative, high-quality products and services in the culinary art and wellness markets through its six business segments: hospitality, education, media, products, wellness, and services.

MKC operates in five continents throughout more than 22 major cities internationally. The foundation of its work is based on proprietary techniques and creative thinking applied to prepare minimally processed, plant-based cuisine that is both refined and healthful. Aligned with a world rapidly embracing the need for healthier diet and an increase in plant-based food consumption, MKC is creating the future of food.

About The Wellness Agency (TWA):

The Wellness Agency supports the most innovative founders in wellness in achieving global scale. Harnessing a deep rolodex of relationships honed over decades, the agency leverages talent across the world's largest media companies to create maximum brand lift. TWA also has access to strategic capital and M&A buyers, most notably in China, the fastest growing wellness market in the world.

Media Contact

Rachel Van Dolsen, RVD Communications, 1 9142604636, [email protected], rvdcommunications.com

SOURCE Matthew Kenney Cuisine