Plant-Based Celebrity Chef and Entrepreneur Matthew Kenney Announces Bold Expansion Plans Throughout China

The well-known vegan personality will open several plant-based food halls in China, building on the model established by his popular Plant City in the United States.
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, plant-based celebrity chef Matthew Kenney is proud to announce his plans to expand throughout China. Kenney's restaurants — including Double Zero, Plant Food + Wine, Plant City, Besina, New Burger, and Make Out — have transformed plant-based food and make a healthful, plant-centric lifestyle more accessible.
Replicating the success of Kenney's Plant City in Providence, RI – the largest plant-based food hall in the world (co-founded with Kim Anderson) – the entrepreneur will debut several plant-based food hall concepts across China, each of which will include 12-14 individual restaurants specializing in plant-based cuisine, as well as food and lifestyle retail. Individual concepts include VEG'D (plant-based fast food), Double Zero (wood-fired pizza), Ayre (ayurvedic cuisine), and more. Markets of focus include Guangzhou, Shanghai, Chengdu, Macao, and Shenzhen. Jay Faires and his team at The Wellness Agency (TWA) are facilitating the expansion.
Matthew Kenney's A-list fans include Taylor Swift, Oprah, and James Cameron, who frequent Plant Food + Wine at the Four Seasons in Los Angeles, as well as Jay-Z and Chris Martin, who often enjoy the plant-based pizza at Double Zero. In addition to his buzzy outposts in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Providence, RI, Kenney has also built an impressive worldwide footprint that includes Folia at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach; Plant Food + Wine in Lima, Peru; Casa Planta in Costa Rica, and more.
"As the public perception of plant-based eating continues to evolve and gain popularity around the world, I look forward to expanding Plant City across China," says chef Matthew Kenney. "Our goal is to provide a one-stop destination for plant-based eating that will be appreciated by vegans, omnivores and carnivores alike. "
For more information about Matthew Kenney, visit https://www.matthewkenneycuisine.com/. For more information about TWA, visit https://thewellness.agency/.
About Matthew Kenney Cuisine (MKC):
Matthew Kenney Cuisine is an integrated, California-based lifestyle company. The brand provides innovative, high-quality products and services in the culinary art and wellness markets through its six business segments: hospitality, education, media, products, wellness, and services.
MKC operates in five continents throughout more than 22 major cities internationally. The foundation of its work is based on proprietary techniques and creative thinking applied to prepare minimally processed, plant-based cuisine that is both refined and healthful. Aligned with a world rapidly embracing the need for healthier diet and an increase in plant-based food consumption, MKC is creating the future of food.
About The Wellness Agency (TWA):
The Wellness Agency supports the most innovative founders in wellness in achieving global scale. Harnessing a deep rolodex of relationships honed over decades, the agency leverages talent across the world's largest media companies to create maximum brand lift. TWA also has access to strategic capital and M&A buyers, most notably in China, the fastest growing wellness market in the world.
