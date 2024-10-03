Plant-based Proteins: Challenges and New Solutions, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The featured speakers will also provide real-life insights and knowledge into formulating with plant-based protein by sharing market information, formulation advice and cutting-edge concept ideas. Post this

Over the last few years of the plant-based boom, many manufacturers have tried to bring innovation to the space but have struggled with texture, taste and shelf life. This webinar will address the main challenges of plant-protein product selection, consumer preferences and will have an exclusive deep dive into one of the most innovative proteins on the market – ChickP Chickpea Protein Isolate, the only 90 percent isolate chickpea available.

Register for this webinar today to explore the future of plant-based proteins and learn how to overcome the common challenges of taste, texture and shelf life for these products.

Join experts from the Food & Nutrition business at Brenntag Specialties, Jodi Torres, Strategic Marketing Manager; Marly Sumayong, BSc, Application Lab & Technical Manager; and Asim Syed, Sr. Director Innovation and Applications Services, for the live webinar on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at 12pm EDT (5pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Plant-based Proteins: Challenges and New Solutions.

