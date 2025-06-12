Plant Genomics Leader LeafWorks Unveils Industry-First Seed and Clone Certification Program for HLVd

New Testing Protocol Enables Cannabis Cultivators to Certify Entire Batches of Seeds and Clones as HLVd-Free

SEBASTOPOL, Calif., June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LeafWorks, a trailblazing plant genetics and testing company specializing in botanical identification for natural products, today announced a first-of-its-kind Hop Latent Viroid (HLVd)-Free Certification Program for cannabis and hemp seeds and clones. The new service enables cultivators, breeders and nurseries to certify entire batches of starting materials as HLVd-free, addressing one of the industry's most devastating pathogens.

HLVd poses a significant threat to cannabis cultivation, causing reduced yields, diminished potency and substantial economic losses across the industry. Individual testing is available—but until now—commercial growers have lacked a reliable method to ensure that entire batch lots of seeds and clones are free from this destructive viroid before introducing them to their facilities in a cost-effective manner. Additionally, LeafWorks can pre-screen germplasm for HLVd at large scale before it is introduced to a cultivation facility.

"Clean starting material is the foundation of successful cannabis cultivation," said Dr. Kerin Law, LeafWorks Chief Scientific Officer. "Our certification program gives the industry a practical tool to break the cycle of HLVd transmission and protect the genetic integrity of cannabis."

LeafWorks' innovative certification protocol employs epidemiology and a statistical sampling method that allows for testing of representative samples from seed and clone batches to make claims on the entire lot, rather than requiring every individual seed or plant to be tested. This approach makes comprehensive testing economically viable while maintaining high confidence levels.

The certification process includes:

Rigorous laboratory testing using validated molecular methods

Official certification documentation for verified clean material

Trackable batch identification for supply chain transparency

The certification program addresses a critical gap in the cannabis supply chain by providing a framework to claim materials are pathogen-free. For sellers of seeds and clones, LeafWorks Hop Latent Viroid-Free Seed Certification and LeafWorks Hop Latent Viroid-Free Clone Certification offer a competitive advantage and demonstrate commitment to quality.

"HLVd has been devastating cannabis operations across the industry, often going undetected until significant damage is done," said Dr. Eleanor Kuntz, LeafWorks CEO. "Our certification program finally gives cultivators the confidence they need to introduce new genetics without fear of contaminating their entire facility. This isn't just about testing—it's about protecting livelihoods and preserving the genetic diversity that drives innovation in cannabis."

Similar to epidemiology in humans, where scientists can subsample a population to make determinations about how prevalent a pathogen is in a population, LeafWorks was able to adapt that protocol to determine the prevalence of HLVd in cannabis seed or clone batch lots (populations). Their team has taken established and vetted frameworks in disease monitoring and applied it to the LeafWorks® HLVd ID qPCR Test, which is sensitive enough to detect 0.01 femtograms of HLVd in sufficient sampling of a batch lot to make certified claims about the entire lot. This type of testing is also standard in plant agriculture to determine that seeds or cuttings are disease free.

The HLVd Seed and Clone Certification Program is available immediately to cannabis cultivators, breeders and nurseries nationwide. For more information about the HLVd Certification Program or to schedule testing, visit leafworks.com or contact [email protected].

About LeafWorks

LeafWorks Inc. is a plant genomics company conducting cutting-edge research and developing commercial DNA testing services for natural products. Co-founded by CEO Eleanor Kuntz, Ph.D., and CSO Kerin Law, Ph.D., LeafWorks operates with an unparalleled combination of scientific rigor and uncompromising ethics while specializing in plant identification and protecting, educating and empowering those stewarding the plants. The company also provides the necessary testing and services that help cultivators preserve their genetic IP, improve efficiency and ultimately evolve their grow. Learn more about LeafWorks Inc. at leafworks.com and connect on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

