Plant Power: Doctor of Natural Medicine Lists Top 5 Diseases Resolved by Nutraceuticals

-"Green Medicine" Works Quicker and Better Than Synthetic Drugs during March National Nutrition Month-

DALTON, Pa., March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Even while growing up in the 1950's, Dr. Peter Amato understood the healing power of natural medicine, having watched his father who suffered from chronic heart fatigue add decades to his life by eating healthy, taking supplements and fasting with juices. Now, a Board-Certified Doctor of Natural Medicine and Founder of Inner Harmony Wellness Centers, Dr. Amato is finally realizing the fruits of his labor as the nutraceutical industry topped $418.2 billion last year alone and is projected to be a $571.3 billion business by 2029. He has seen firsthand how natural remedies can cure all types of modern-day diseases faster, more effectively and affordably than traditional synthetic medications, and discusses the top five diseases that nutraceuticals treat for March National Nutrition Month.

"Although nutraceuticals have been around for 36 years, the timing has never been better for these natural compounds to skyrocket," said Peter Amato, Ph.D., DNM, founder of Inner Harmony Wellness Centers. "This is due to the growing demand for functional foods and dietary supplements to remediate specific diseases, coupled with rising healthcare costs and a population that is living longer. Simply stated, consumers are increasingly turning to nutraceuticals as a powerful way to enhance their overall mental and physical well-being throughout their entire aging process."

Dr. Amato explains that nutraceuticals, a hybrid of "nutrition" and "pharmaceutics", are bioactive compounds derived from natural foods and plants whose ingredients work synergistically to support specific health needs. As such, they have more medicinal appeal, offering a broad range of health benefits including disease prevention and enhanced performance. They can include fortified foods, dietary supplements, herbal products, and functional beverages and come in liquid, powder, gummy or capsule form.

"Nutraceuticals provide a natural way to both prevent and remediate chronic diseases," adds Dr. Amato. "Unlike pharmaceuticals that oftentimes only alleviate the symptoms of sickness, nutraceuticals offer preventive benefits without the side effects associated with synthetic drugs and actually resolve the problem at the cellular root level."

Dr. Amato explains that in his 29 years of practicing functional medicine, he has witnessed patients recover from such debilitating health conditions as allergies, Alzheimer's disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, age-related macular degeneration, obesity, immune disorders, chronic inflammation and Parkinson's disease among many others, by incorporating natural foods, minerals and supplements into their diet. He offers the following list of natural alternatives to the top five diseases:

Cardiovascular Disease (CVD)– includes heart attack, peripheral vascular diseases, stroke, hypertension and heart failure. Studies indicate that a low intake of vegetables and fruits is associated with a high mortality in CVD. Thus, nutraceuticals in the form of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, dietary fibers and omega‑3 polyunsaturated fatty acids are recommended for prevention and treatment of this condition. Polyphenols and flavonoids found in onions, endives, broccoli, cauliflower, grapefruits, apples, cherries, pomegranates, berries and black grapes, alter cellular metabolism, which helps to cure CVD. Cancer has emerged as a major public health problem in most developing countries, but a healthy diet and lifestyle can help prevent it. Carotenoids are a group of phytochemicals responsible for different colors of foods that have antioxidant activities and are effective on cancer prevention. Lycopene is one of the major carotenoids and is found exclusively in tomatoes, guava, pink grapefruit, watermelon and papaya. Similarly, plants rich in daidzein, biochanin, isoflavones and genistein, also inhibit prostate cancer cell growth. Finally, beta-carotene found in yellow, orange, and green leafy vegetables and fruits such as tomatoes, lettuce, oranges, sweet potatoes, broccoli, cantaloupe, carrots, spinach, and winter squash also has anticancer activity. Diabetes - In recent years, a wide range of herbal dietary supplements and herbal medicines have scientifically proven to benefit type 2 diabetes, the most common form of the disease. Soy isoflavones have been associated with a lower incidence and mortality rate, omega‑3 fatty acids help reduce glucose tolerance and lipoic acid is an antioxidant that can heal diabetic neuropathy. Alzheimer's Disease - is a neurogenerative disorder caused by oxidative stress. Nutraceutical antioxidants such as curcumin, lutein, lycopene, turmeric and beta carotene help combat oxidative stress and are found in both foods and supplements to stop the progression of this most popular form of dementia. Immune System Disorders – Many nutraceuticals help boost immune function. They include extracts from coneflowers, echinacea, astragalus and probiotics.

Besides preventing and relieving diseases, Dr. Amato notes that nutraceuticals can also detoxify a person's body from excessive use and overuse of antibiotic medications and other chemical-based drugs that have accumulated in the liver and kidneys over the years.

While nutraceuticals can be found in health stores, pharmacies, supermarkets and online, Dr. Amato cautions that not all nutraceuticals are created equally and encourages consumers to carefully review label ingredients and conduct research on a brand before using it. He recommends using top-quality, transparent companies like Premier Research Labs, which sustainably and carefully sources the best organic ingredients to manufacture them as 100% solvent and filler-free vegan-friendly capsules, while undergoing rigorous testing on each batch.

Further, because nutraceuticals are unregulated by an official government agency, Dr. Amato recommends consulting with a Board-Certified natural practitioner to ensure their safety, efficacy and affordability.

"As scientific research advances and the political environment changes, nutraceuticals will play an even more significant role in personalized health and wellness," concludes Dr. Amato. "They are powerful instruments in preventing and improving acute and chronic diseases, thereby promoting optimal health, longevity and quality of life."

About Dr. Peter Amato

Dr. Peter Amato is a Board-Certified Doctor of Natural Medicine and founder of Inner Harmony Wellness Centers. For nearly 30 years, he has been creating personalized wellness plans for patients of all ages resolving a wide range of chronic conditions and diseases through advanced modalities and targeted nutraceuticals. He is Co-Founder with Andrew Weil, M.D. and past chair of the National Integrative Medicine Council and formed the National Centers for Complementary and Alternative Medicine within the National Institutes of Health in Washington, D.C. Dr. Amato has served as a consultant for the American Cancer Society and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). . He is a frequent guest lecturer at prestigious academic and healthcare institutions and has authored two books: Soul Silence: The Path of Awakening and The New Medicine: Moving Beyond Our Crisis of Perception, Dr. Amato offers holistic wellness seminars at the rural Inner Harmony Institute for Living helping participants overcome trauma, heal emotionally and physically and recover from addiction. Visit http://www.innerharmonywellness.com for more information.

