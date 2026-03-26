Plant Sciences Genetics Introduces VS-60, Ushering in a New Era of Strawberry Breeding

VS-60 was built to solve real challenges in the field while delivering the quality the market demands. Post this

"This release represents an important shift for our breeding program," said JP Thompson, Commercial Vice President of Plant Sciences Genetics. "VS-60 was built to solve agronomic challenges growers are facing today, including performance in rainy conditions and sustained fruit integrity late into harvest. At the same time, we refused to sacrifice flavor. That balance defines where PSG is headed."

VS-60 demonstrates strong early-season timing and consistent performance across key growing districts including Oxnard, Santa Maria, and Baja. The variety maintains skin strength and firmness following rain events and holds quality deeper into the season, supporting reliable pack-out and field efficiency.

More importantly, VS-60 signals how PSG intends to commercialize future genetics: combining measurable grower performance traits with long-term value creation across the supply chain.

"For more than 40 years, our responsibility has been to strengthen the berry industry," said Steve Nelson, CEO of Plant Sciences Genetics. "VS-60 reflects that responsibility. We are evolving our portfolio to ensure growers have the agronomic tools they need to succeed, while protecting the consumer experience that sustains demand. This is a strategic direction - not just a product launch."

Plant orders for the upcoming season are currently underway. Growers are encouraged to contact their PSG representative or email [email protected] to request region-specific performance information and availability.

About Plant Sciences Genetics

Plant Sciences Genetics is a global berry breeding company focused on developing high-performance varieties for growers while preserving exceptional flavor and fruit quality for consumers. For more than four decades, PSG has advanced berry genetics through scientific rigor, long-term stewardship, and a commitment to strengthening the global berry category.

Media Contact

Kate Nelson, Plant Sciences Genetics, 1 4153006337, [email protected], https://www.plantsciencesgenetics.com/

SOURCE Plant Sciences Genetics