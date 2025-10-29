Plant With Purpose Appoints Craig Jaggers as New Chief Executive Officer

"Craig's passion for people, deep commitment to his Christian faith, and proven record of driving global transformation make him an exceptional choice to lead Plant With Purpose into its next season of impact." — John Steel, Chair of the Board of Directors, Plant With Purpose Post this

"Craig's passion for people, deep commitment to his Christian faith, and proven record of driving global transformation, growth, and innovation make him an exceptional choice to lead Plant With Purpose into its next season of impact," said John Steel, Chair of the Plant With Purpose Board of Directors. "His global perspective and authentic leadership align perfectly with our mission to restore relationships between people and creation."

Jaggers joins Plant With Purpose after nearly 14 years at Food for the Hungry (FH), where he held progressive executive and senior leadership roles guiding operations, programs, fundraising and strategy at global, regional and country-levels. He was instrumental in designing new governance, program, and operating models that enhanced organizational effectiveness and impact and championing a culture of belonging and excellence among over 3,500 staff and volunteers worldwide.

Prior to his tenure at FH, Jaggers held program and policy roles with World Vision US, various global nonprofits and a U.S. Senator, where he advanced international community-development, health and humanitarian initiatives. He holds a Master of Public Health in Global Health Policy from The George Washington University and a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Taylor University.

"Plant With Purpose's vision of holistic restoration—transforming lives, lands, and relationships—deeply resonates with me," said Jaggers. "I am honored to join a community so passionate and committed to local ownership and look forward to building on its incredible legacy of faith-driven impact to ensure even more families and ecosystems are resilient and flourishing."

Jaggers succeeds Scott Sabin, who, after 33 years of faithful and effective service, is transitioning into a part-time role as global ambassador.

Under Jaggers' leadership, Plant With Purpose will accelerate its global reach, deepen partnerships, and scale solutions that empower rural communities to thrive both economically and environmentally.

