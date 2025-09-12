PlantFusion and Lomi™ Partner to Turn Packaging Into Potting Soil

Plant-based nutrition leader PlantFusion and composting innovator Lomi™ launch a consumer giveaway promoting home composting and compostable packaging.

DENVER, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PlantFusion, a pioneer in plant-based nutrition, today announced a sustainability partnership with Lomi™, makers of the Lomi™ countertop composter, highlighted by a consumer giveaway designed to make low-waste living easier at home. The promotion offers entrants an instant 20% discount on PlantFusion Organic Protein in BPI® certified compostable packaging and the chance for three winners to receive a Lomi™ Food Recycler (Approximate Retail Value $400 each)

"At PlantFusion, we believe sustainability doesn't stop at what goes into our products - it extends to how we reduce our carbon footprint. Partnering with a sustainability innovator like Lomi allows us to align with a company that shares our ethos, and we're excited to give people tools that make sustainable living simple and impactful," says Phil Vigeant, owner of PlantFusion.

The initiative brings together compostable packaging on PlantFusion's USDA-certified Organic Plant Protein with Lomi's easy-to-use, countertop composter that helps households turn food scraps into soil in hours — a practical combo that reduces plastic use and food waste at the same time.

Giveaway Offer Details

Entrants receive the 20% discount immediately after signing up on PlantFusion's website; giveaway entries are limited to one per household and are open to U.S. residents aged 18+. No purchase necessary. The giveaway begins September 15, 2025 at 12:00 a.m. ET and ends October 15, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Winners will be selected on or about October 17, 2025 and notified via email.

Full details and entry at plantfusion.com/pages/plantfusion-lomi-giveaway

PlantFusion's 100% vegan and allergen free powders and supplements are available in Whole Foods stores nationwide, on their website, Amazon, and additional retailers around the US.

About PlantFusion

PlantFusion sells nutrient-dense, 100% plant-based lines of vegan protein powders, plant-based collagens, organic fermented supplements, and vegan vitamins and minerals. The implementation of compostable packaging in lieu of large plastic containers sets a new sustainability standard for the supplements industry, while protein formulas for women with hormone-supportive ingredients raise the bar for inclusive nutrition.

About Lomi™

To learn more about Lomi, visit them at lomi.com.

