PlanToys Celebrates 44 Years with "Born to Play" Birthday Campaign

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PlanToys, a global leader in sustainable toy manufacturing, is proud to announce its "Born to Play" birthday celebration, marking 44 years of innovation, sustainability, and childhood development through play. The celebration will run exclusively on www.plantoys.com from June 7 through June 15, 2025.
As part of the birthday event, PlanToys will offer customers a range of special promotions, including tiered discounts, exclusive online deals, and free gifts with purchase. Customers who sign up for the PlanToys email list will also receive an additional one-time-use discount, and all purchases made during the campaign will include a coupon toward a future order.
Founded in 1981, PlanToys has built its global reputation on crafting safe, sustainable toys that encourage developmental play and environmental responsibility. From its use of reclaimed rubberwood to its commitment to zero-waste production, PlanToys has been a trusted name for generations of families seeking quality, creativity, and conscious design.
"This milestone is a tribute to the families who have supported our vision for over four decades," said Nicole Hamilton, National Sales and Marketing Director of PlanToys Americas. "We believe every child is born to play, and we're honored to continue delivering joyful, lasting play experiences that help build a better world."
To learn more and take part in the celebration, visit www.plantoys.com.
