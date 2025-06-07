PlanToys Celebrates 44 Years with "Born to Play" Birthday Campaign

"This milestone is a tribute to the families who have supported our vision for over four decades. We believe every child is born to play, and we're honored to continue delivering joyful, lasting play experiences that help build a better world. Post this

Founded in 1981, PlanToys has built its global reputation on crafting safe, sustainable toys that encourage developmental play and environmental responsibility. From its use of reclaimed rubberwood to its commitment to zero-waste production, PlanToys has been a trusted name for generations of families seeking quality, creativity, and conscious design.

"This milestone is a tribute to the families who have supported our vision for over four decades," said Nicole Hamilton, National Sales and Marketing Director of PlanToys Americas. "We believe every child is born to play, and we're honored to continue delivering joyful, lasting play experiences that help build a better world."

Happy Birthday, PlanToys!

To learn more and take part in the celebration, visit www.plantoys.com.

