PlanToys Wins Multiple Prestigious Awards for Excellence in Sustainable Toy Innovation

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PlanToys, a global leader in environmentally friendly and sustainable toy manufacturing, is proud to announce that it has received multiple prestigious awards in 2025. These accolades include the Toy and Games Innovation Award – Developmental Toy Product of the Year for the Pull & Grasp Toy, the European Play for Change Award – Sustainability for the Wave Stacker, and the Spielwarenmesse Toy Award – Sustainability for the Wave Stacker. Additionally, PlanToys is thrilled to share that both the Pull & Grasp Toy and the Rainbow Alligator have been recognized as 2025 NAPPA Award winners, further solidifying the brand's commitment to creating high-quality, eco-conscious toys that inspire creativity and developmental growth.
"We are incredibly honored to receive multiple distinguished awards this year—and it's only March," said Kovit Chomphunuchyanyong, Managing Director of PlanToys. "The recognition from NAPPA and our other awards fuels our commitment to innovation and our mission to build a greener future for children and the planet."
PlanToys is consistently recognized for its dedication to sustainable practices, including the use of responsibly sourced rubberwood, water-based dyes, and non-toxic materials. Each product is thoughtfully designed with both child safety and environmental responsibility in mind. Additionally, the company employs energy-efficient manufacturing processes and sustainable packaging, further minimizing its ecological footprint.
With a steadfast focus on sustainability and innovation, PlanToys continues to lead the industry in producing safe, durable, and environmentally conscious toys that encourage meaningful play experiences for people of all ages and abilities, including older adults looking to stay engaged, active, and connected.
For more information about PlanToys and its award-winning products, visit https://www.plantoys.com.
About PlanToys
PlanToys is a pioneering maker of sustainable toys designed to inspire learning and creativity in children. Founded in 1981, the company utilizes innovative, eco-friendly materials and production processes to craft safe, durable, and imaginative toys. With sustainability at its core, PlanToys remains committed to reducing its carbon footprint and fostering a better future for both children and the planet.
