Plasmapp's Latest Product, ACTILINK, Enhances Dental Implant Treatment Success Rates -- Reduces Treatment Duration From Months To Weeks -- Arrives in Singapore

The ACTILINK has helped decrease the duration of recovery from 3-4 months to less than 6-8 weeks, and improve treatment outcomes - Dr Gerald Tan Post this

The ACTILINK works by activating the dental implant surface with vacuum plasma. This process increases the wettability of the dental implant which increases tissue integration and osseointegration.

Enhancing these aspects can improve the success rates of dental implant surgery and shorten the stabilization period or recovery period after dental implant surgery.

The ACTILINK has currently delivered promising results for Dr Gerald Tan's dental implant treatments with most treatment durations being reduced from 3-4 months to less than 6-8 weeks.

A big hindrance to getting dental implants is the cost of treatment as well as the treatment duration. Dr Gerald Tan says "Most patients know the benefits of dental implants but are put off by the long treatment duration. I often hear the surprise in their voice when they discover that dental implants are not a one-time, immediate dental process. Unfortunately, it is not possible to rush treatment. The success rates of dental implant placements depend largely on healthy gums and bone, good overall systemic health, adequate recovery time and osseointegration potential. The good thing is that modern technology has advanced so much that it can help decrease the duration of recovery and improve treatment outcomes. This is what we help to achieve with ACTILINK."

Further details about the ACTILINK as well as related research papers on plasma-activated dental implants can be found on Plasmapp's official website. (www.plasmapp.com)

