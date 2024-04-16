Plasteurop/G-CON Clean Solutions Announces Key Appointments

We are excited to have Stephen and Julien join G-CON Clean Solutions/Plasteurop. Both bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in their respective areas, and both will contribute significantly in driving our strategic initiatives forward. Post this

We are also pleased to announce the recent appointment of Julien Beranger as Chief Financial Officer of Plasteurop/G-CON Clean Solutions, based in Vonnas, France. Prior to joining G-CON Clean Solutions, Julien held various leadership positions in Germany and France including Chief Financial Officer for LaPierre-Accell, Biscuits Bouvard and Texas Instruments. Julien brings significant experience in a number of areas including ERP implementation, process improvement and financial analysis.

"We are excited to have Stephen and Julien join G-CON Clean Solutions/Plasteurop," stated Philippe Calland, President of G-CON Clean Solutions. "Both bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in their respective areas. And both will contribute significantly in driving our strategic initiatives forward."

Stephen Griffiths will be representing G-CON Clean Solutions at INTERPHEX 2024 at the Javits Center in New York City, April 16 – 18, Booth #2725.

About G-CON Clean Solutions

G-CON Clean Solutions is the leading manufacturer of cleanroom doors, panels and ceilings for the Life Science, Automotive and Semiconductor industries. G-CON Clean Solutions began manufacturing cleanroom products in 1978 as Panelco, which was acquired by Summa Equity/G-CON in 2022. Today, G-CON Clean Solutions has manufacturing locations in the US and France and continues to develop new and innovative products for its comprehensive modular cleanroom portfolio.

About G-CON

G-CON specializes in the design and construction of advanced cleanroom solutions for a wide range of industries. G-CON works closely with customers and A&Es to provide solutions that meet their specific needs, building PODular cleanrooms offsite, and providing modular and hybrid construction options. These offerings enable rapid deployment and easy configuration of cleanrooms while delivering the highest quality facilities, quickly, on time and on budget as well. For more information visit http://www.gconbio.com

Media Contact

Brittany Berryman, Director of Marketing, G-CON Manufacturing, Inc., +1 979-431-0700, [email protected], www.gconbio.com

Twitter

SOURCE G-CON Manufacturing, Inc.