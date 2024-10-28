Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Practice, PRMA Announces Expansion

"As we continue to experience remarkable growth, the addition of new surgeons has become essential to further enhance patient access to our specialized care," said Dr. Minas Chrysopoulo, CEO of PRMA. Post this

With the addition of 2 new surgeons, PRMA now boasts a dynamic team of 11 surgeons from diverse backgrounds, each contributing a wealth of specialized skills and expertise that enrich its multidisciplinary approach to patient care.

Dr. Courtney Carpenter and Dr. Tyler Merceron are both fellowship-trained and bring additional microsurgical expertise to the PRMA team to further expand patient access to advanced breast reconstruction options.

Dr. Carpenter comes to PRMA from Minnesota. She has over eight years of experience in microsurgery, juvenile breast deformities, and craniofacial surgery. Dr. Carpenter is passionate about helping to transform lives through reconstructive plastic surgery and will also be applying her additional expertise to procedures beyond breast reconstruction.

Dr. Merceron is a University of Texas, Austin graduate who returns to Texas after completing his microsurgery fellowship at the renowned University of Pennsylvania / Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, PA. In addition to his passion for breast reconstruction, Dr Merceron also has a keen interest on limb salvage/orthoplastic surgery and peripheral nerve surgery.

The addition of these skilled surgeons coincides with PRMA's celebration of 30 years of excellence in treating patients. A gala held on October 6th commemorated this significant milestone and celebrated partnerships with local organizations to support women facing breast cancer.

About PRMA

PRMA is a globally recognized center dedicated to breast reconstruction for women impacted by breast cancer. Since its establishment in 1994, PRMA has been committed to delivering exceptional care, utilizing innovative techniques, and providing personalized support to breast cancer survivors. With a team of highly skilled surgeons and strong emphasis on patient-centered care, PRMA has transformed the lives of thousands of women through reconstructive surgery. PRMA is a proud member of the Advanced Reconstructive Surgery Alliance (ARSA).

Media Contact

Andrea Westby, General Manager, Plastic, Reconstructive, and Microsurgical Associates, 1 210-692-1181 176, [email protected], https://prma-enhance.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE Plastic, Reconstructive, and Microsurgical Associates