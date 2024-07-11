Plastic Surgeon Dr. Munique Maia is Featured by Vogue Magazine as an Influential Woman of Washington in the Winter 2023/2024 Edition

"When I saw how plastic surgery could impact a patient's self-confidence and quality of life, I knew I had found my passion," says Dr. Maia. Post this

Dr. Maia's practice is distinguished by its concierge-level care, providing a supportive environment tailored to each patient's unique needs. "Our concierge service allows us to offer customized care, making our patients feel seen, heard, and understood," she explains. This patient-centric approach attracts individuals from around the world seeking to regain confidence and live their full potential. "Plastic surgery isn't about vanity; it's about quality of life and feeling your best. This is why I love what I do—it improves well-being on a psychological level that many don't see."

Recognized as one of the best plastic surgeons in Northern Virginia for natural-looking facelifts and mommy makeovers, Dr. Maia's expertise and dedication have solidified her status as a visionary leader in plastic surgery. Her innovative techniques and compassionate care not only transform appearances but also empower patients, reaffirming the profound, positive impact of plastic surgery on individuals' lives.

About Dr. Munique Maia:

Dr. Munique Maia brings cutting-edge plastic surgery techniques and a compassionate, patient-centric approach to Northern Virginia's aesthetic community. A Harvard fellowship-trained, board-certified plastic surgeon, she specializes in cosmetic surgery of the face, breast, and body. Dr. Maia has earned a reputation as one of the top plastic surgeons in the Washington D.C. area, known for her personalized approach, attention to detail, and commitment to achieving natural-looking results.

Her accolades include features in The New York Times, Forbes, Northern Virginia Magazine, The Washingtonian Magazine, Arlington Magazine, and Modern Luxury DC. Dr. Maia has presented her research worldwide, received numerous awards, and is the author of many plastic surgery publications. She recently co-authored a book on neck rejuvenation techniques with fellow world-renowned surgeons.

Dr. Maia's practice, located in the heart of Tysons Corner, Virginia, provides a full range of services, from surgical to non-surgical procedures. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please call 703-574-4500 or visit http://www.maiaplasticsurgery.com. For exclusive photos, videos, and educational insights from Dr. Maia, follow her on Instagram @drmaiaplasticsurgery.

