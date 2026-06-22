Plastic Surgeon Renee Burke, MD, Among First in the U.S. to Adopt Motiva's Latest-Generation Implants and Preservé™ Technique

Board-certified plastic surgeon Renee Burke, MD, is among a select group of U.S. surgeons trained in the tissue-preserving Preservé™ breast augmentation approach, and actively educates fellow plastic surgeons on the technique through cadaver courses and national meetings

BARRINGTON, Ill., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renee Burke, MD, Plastic Surgery, Aesthetics & MedSpa, an AAAASF-accredited solo practice in the Barrington area, Illinois, has confirmed that founder Dr. Renee Burke is among the first plastic surgeons in the country to adopt Motiva's latest generation of breast implants. Dr. Burke, a board-certified plastic surgeon and recognized educator in aesthetic breast surgery, also actively trains other surgeons on the Preservé™ breast augmentation technique, a tissue-preserving approach designed to minimize disruption to native breast anatomy.

For appropriate candidates, the Preservé approach can support smaller implant sizing, can be performed without general anesthesia, and allows patients to return to work, daily life, and exercise in significantly less time than conventional augmentation.

Dr. Burke was featured as an expert on the Preservé approach in Allure magazine in October 2025. A nationally recognized aesthetic breast revision expert, she also serves as cadaver course faculty at Miami Breast Aesthetics, where she teaches revision mastopexy augmentation with scaffold to attending plastic surgeons.

"The latest generation of Motiva implants and the Preservé approach reflect years of careful science around how to preserve native tissue and reduce surgical trauma. For patients specifically desiring a natural appearance with minimal downtime, this technique is optimal, and it's one I'm proud to teach to other surgeons," said Dr. Renee Burke, MD, board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Renee Burke, MD, Plastic Surgery, Aesthetics & MedSpa.

Dr. Burke serves as a Director of the Aesthetic Society Education & Research Foundation and is past president of the Midwestern Association of Plastic Surgeons. She also sits on the Program Committee of The Aesthetic Society, serves as Vice-Chair of its Women Aesthetic Surgeons Committee, and delivered the keynote address at the Northeastern Society of Plastic Surgeons Annual Spring Workshop in March 2026. Dr. Burke trained at Emory University and Vanderbilt University Medical Center, with fellowship training in craniofacial surgery and oculoplastic and aesthetic surgery under Dr. Mark A. Codner.

In addition to aesthetic breast surgery, the practice offers blepharoplasty, labiaplasty, and body contouring procedures including mommy makeovers, body lifts, brachioplasty, and thigh lifts. The on-site MedSpa was recently expanded with the addition of Sciton's BBL HEROic™ platform and TRL (Tribrid Laser Resurfacing) technology for advanced skin rejuvenation and resurfacing.

For more information, to explore services, or to schedule a consultation, visit https://reneeburkemd.com or call the practice directly at (847) 382-4400.

Media Contact

Renee Burke, MD, Medstar Media, 1 (847) 382-4400, [email protected], https://reneeburkemd.com/

SOURCE Renee Burke, MD