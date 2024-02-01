Plastics Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2024 Inductees

Seventeen new Plastic Hall of Fame members will be honored at the Class of 2024 induction ceremony on Sunday, May 5, 2024, in the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL.
Established in 1972, the Plastics Hall of Fame has grown to 236 members representing nine countries, which include five Nobel Prize winners in chemistry. Induction into the Plastics Hall of Fame is based strictly on accomplishment. It is within reach of those dedicated to advancing this global industry. The Plastics Hall of Fame recognizes the outstanding achievements of such individuals and inspires those entering the industry around the world.
Plastics Hall of Fame members represent all aspects of the plastics industry. They are pioneering researchers, scholars, innovators, and leaders worldwide who created materials and products that have answered society's needs and transformed our lives.
The members of the Class of 2024 are:
Rainer Armbruster, FOBOHA GmbH, Germany, Innovator of injection cube molds
Luigi Bandera, Costruzioni Meccaniche Luigi Bandera SpA, Italy, Founder and Pioneer in extrusion equipment
Dr. Joseph Biesenberger, Polymer Processing Institute, USA, Co-Founder of PPI and expert in devolatilization of polymers
Dr. Jacque Brandenberger, La Cellophane SA and DuPont, France, Patented viscose aka Rayon; invented cellophane
Michael Cude, Coeur, Inc. and ITW Medical, USA, An innovator in medical plastics replacing stainless-steel
Dr. Arthur Eichengrun, Cellon-Werke, Germany, Developed the processes for manufacturing cellulose acetate.
H. Joseph Gerber, Gerber Scientific, Inc., USA, Commercialization of automation systems - ex: eyeglass lenses
Arthur Haag, PureChem and Neutrex, USA. Innovator in the manufacture of purity titanium catalysts
Wendy Hoenig, Dow, and H&H Business Development, USA, Executive leader: VP of R&D Dow Coating Solutions
Dr. Walter Kaminsky, University of Hamburg, Germany, Tailoring the microstructure of polyolefins by employing MAO
Dr. Chihiro Kanagawa, Shintech and Shin-Etsu, Japan, Chairman of Shin-Etsu Chemical and Vinyl Environment Council
Dr. Cato Laurencin, University of Connecticut, USA, Polymeric nanofiber technology for tissue regeneration
Wolfgang Meyer, Plastics Business Consultanting, Technical expert in retrofitting extrusion heads in blow molding
Dr. Chris Rauwendaal, Rauwendaal Extrusion Engineering, Inc., USA, Extrusion expert and consultant
Dr. G. Victor Sammet, Sr., Extrusion Engineering, Inc., USA, Visionary - funded the start of the Society of the Plastics Industry (SPI)
Dr. Nick Schott, University of Massachusetts Lowell, USA, Led the UMass Lowell's Plastics Program to International Recognition
Kurt Swogger, Dow Chemical and Molecular Rebar Design, Inc., USA, Polyolefin R&D Director for Dow - INSITE
For more information, contact: www.plasticshof.org
Maureen Steinwall, President
Phone: 612-991-6710
Email: [email protected]
