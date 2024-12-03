Plataine Announces the New Release of its Suite of AI Agents for Manufacturing

"Plataine's AI agents represent the future of manufacturing. By combining advanced automation with optimization and seamless connectivity, we're empowering manufacturers to unlock exceptional levels of cross-functional productivity." Avner Ben-Bassat, President & CEO at Plataine Post this

All agents can operate either in an autonomous or semi-autonomous configurable modes, orchestrating decisions and operations amongst themselves, with other enterprise AI Agents and with the various members of the production team – from senior management to floor operators. Each Agent is set to optimize its own tasks, and the suite is operated in an orchestrated manner, balancing multiple optimization goals and weighing the associated tradeoffs according to business priorities.

Integrated with Plataine's Supply-Chain Connectivity Manager, Plataine's agents can operate across the supply chain, thus automatically coordinating operations between suppliers and customers, and escalating exceptions to the team as needed.

Plataine's enterprise-grade of Agents support multiple personas and complete workflows, while integrating data from a range of ERP, MES, PLM and CRM systems, machine & sensor data, and user input to address complex challenges at unprecedented scale, automatically managing & optimizing well over 50,000 production tasks in real time.

"Plataine's AI agents represent the future of manufacturing," said Avner Ben-Bassat, President & CEO at Plataine. "By combining advanced automation with optimization and seamless connectivity, we're empowering manufacturers to unlock exceptional levels of cross-functional productivity. This innovation drives both sustainability and scalability for manufacturers worldwide, being part of our mission to drive meaningful innovation in the manufacturing industry."

About Plataine

Plataine is the leading provider of Industrial AI-powered optimization solutions for advanced manufacturing. Plataine's enterprise grade, intelligent, connected AI Agents empower manufacturers to make optimized decisions in real-time, every time. Plataine's patent-protected technologies are used by leading manufacturers worldwide, including Airbus, IAI, Triumph, MRAS (an ST Engineering company), Aciturri, Kineco-Kaman, IFS, Kanfit and Ethan Allen. Plataine partners with SAP, Microsoft, the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) with Boeing, and CTC GmbH (an Airbus Company), and is also a part of the UK National Composites Centre (NCC) membership network, to advance the 'Factory of the Future' worldwide. For this work, Plataine has received Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award for its AI-Based Digital Assistants for Manufacturing, and Innovation Awards from the JEC.

Plataine Received the SME 2021 Excellence in Composites Manufacturing Award and awards from CompositesUK organizations.

Plataine is ISO 27001 certified for compliance with information security management requirements. For more information, visit: https://www.plataine.com.

