Plataine Launches Advanced Planning & Scheduling Online Courses

The scheduling & planning workshop will also cover capacity constraints, teaching planners to explore multi-dimensional measurements. Real-life industry examples and success stories will be showcased, allowing planners to learn from actual cases from industry leaders and apply proven strategies to their own work. Through this comprehensive approach, Plataine leads by excellence, promoting innovation and enabling planners to benefit from their extensive experience and expertise.

Amir Ben-Assa, VP Marketing & Product Strategy comments: "We are proud to introduce this exclusive course series for production planners, as it reflects our commitment to the manufacturing community. Our goal is to share the extensive industry knowledge and expertise we have gained over the years. By offering these free educational courses, we aim to empower planners with the skills and insights they need in order to achieve their goals in today's rapidly evolving manufacturing industry."

