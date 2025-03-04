Plataine Launches New AI Agents for Manufacturing at JEC 2025

"Our new AI Agents solve real-life problems in manufacturing and empower manufacturers to make the best decisions, improve productivity and stay ahead of the competition" Avner Ben-Bassat, President & CEO at Plataine. Post this

These AI agents analyze production capacity and resource availability in real time, enabling manufacturers to confidently commit to delivery schedules and meet customer expectations. 'Ability to Promise' Agent (ATP) assesses real-time production capacity to confirm that a work order can be manufactured and delivered on schedule. 'Equipped to Deliver' Agent (ETD) continuously monitors production processes to ensure that every commitment is met reliably and on time.

AI agents that communicate with other AI agents at supplier locations revolutionize logistics and supply chain management by enabling real-time, autonomous coordination. These agents share critical data across various points of the supply chain, such as inventory levels, order status, and transportation conditions. When delays or disruptions occur, these AI agents instantly assess the situation and adjust schedules, re-route shipments, or notify relevant stakeholders. This seamless communication and decision-making capability enhance the speed, accuracy, and flexibility of responses, helping manufacturers to quickly adapt to unforeseen disruptions and maintain smooth operations across the supply chain.

Plataine's AI Agents interact seamlessly with existing systems. Through robust agent-to-agent connectivity, Plataine's solution manages complex tasks—from mitigating production bottlenecks to scaling operations during peak demand—while sending alerts on expected issues that require attention.

Frost & Sullivan awarded Plataine the Frost & Sullivan 2025 Technology Trailblazer Award. According to Frost & Sullivan's latest research, Plataine's TPO (Total Production Optimization) suite stands out for its ability to deliver actionable insights and recommendations that dramatically improve production efficiency and agility.

"At Plataine, we are leading the AI agents' revolution in manufacturing," said Avner Ben-Bassat, President & CEO at Plataine. "Our new AI Agents solve real-life problems in manufacturing and empower manufacturers to make the best decisions, improve productivity and stay ahead of the competition."



Meet us at JEC World 2025, Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre, Hall 5, Booth #P74 to experience AI Agents for Manufacturing.

About Plataine

Plataine is the leading provider of Industrial AI-powered optimization solutions for advanced manufacturing. Plataine's enterprise grade, intelligent, connected AI Agents empower manufacturers to make optimized decisions in real-time, every time. Plataine's patent-protected technologies are used by leading manufacturers worldwide, including Airbus, IAI, Triumph, MRAS (an ST Engineering company), Aciturri, Kineco-Kaman, IFS, Kanfit and Ethan Allen. Plataine partners with SAP, Microsoft, the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) with Boeing, and CTC GmbH (an Airbus Company), and is also a part of the UK National Composites Centre (NCC) membership network, to advance the 'Factory of the Future' worldwide. For this work, Plataine has received Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award for its AI-Based Digital Assistants for Manufacturing, and Innovation Awards from the JEC. Plataine Received the SME 2021 Excellence in Composites Manufacturing Award and awards from CompositesUK organizations. Plataine is ISO 27001 certified for compliance with information security management requirements. For more information, visit: https://www.plataine.com.

