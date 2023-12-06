Plataine Releases New Version of its Digital Thread Portal Solution, extending the Digital Thread over the Supply Chain, Boosting Efficiency & First Time Quality

We are excited to address the industry's supply chain and workforce shortage challenges. Plataine offers a cloud solution that sets a new standard for sharing digital thread and material information among manufacturers and their material suppliers, empowering them to improve operational efficiency. Post this

Moreover, the solution recalculates material shelf life (ETL) during its journey across the supply chain, leveraging the condition monitoring information obtained during transit and storage while maximizing material lifetime value and alerting staff on any idle material. This dynamic approach ensures that manufacturers always work with the most up-to-date and accurate data, improving overall operational efficiency. The easy-to-use solution ensures a quick implementation process and high level of user acceptance.

The benefits of Plataine's enhanced Digital Thread technology extend beyond the factory floor. The Digital Thread is now accessible across multiple factory locations, making it easy for manufacturers to track materials across their entire production and supply chain network and significantly improve inventory planning. This seamless accessibility also extends to the communication between suppliers and customers.

Amir Ben Assa, VP Marketing & Product Strategy at Plataine says: "We are excited to address the industry's supply chain and workforce shortage challenges. Plataine offers an innovative cloud solution that sets a new standard for sharing product, digital thread and material information among manufacturers and their material suppliers. This innovation empowers manufacturers to enhance their operational efficiency, save time and resources, and strengthen their partnerships with suppliers, all within a user-friendly and intuitive cloud solution."

About Plataine:

Plataine is the leading provider of Industrial IoT and AI-based optimization solutions for advanced manufacturing. Plataine's solutions provide intelligent, connected Digital Assistants for production floor management and staff, empowering manufacturers to make optimized decisions in real-time, every time. Plataine's patent-protected technologies are used by leading manufacturers worldwide, including Airbus, IAI, Triumph, MRAS (an ST Engineering company), Alestis, Kineco-Kaman, IFS, Light & Strong, Kanfit and Ethan Allen. Plataine partners with SAP, Microsoft, Siemens PLM, the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) with Boeing, and CTC GmbH (an Airbus Company), and is also a part of the UK National Composites Centre (NCC) membership network, to advance the 'Factory of the Future' worldwide. For this work, Plataine has received Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award for its AI-Based Digital Assistants for Manufacturing, and Innovation Awards from the JEC. Plataine Received the SME 2021 Excellence in Composites Manufacturing Award and awards from CompositesUK organizations. Plataine is ISO 27001 certified for compliance with information security management requirements. For more information, visit: https://www.plataine.com.

