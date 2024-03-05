Plataine Unveils AI-Based Autoclave Scheduling Optimization Solution, Contributing to Industry Ramp-Up and Sustainability Efforts

"Our commitment to sustainability is a core component of our mission, and this product is a testament to that. This solution not only meets the growing demand but also significantly improves overall efficiency. " Amir Ben-Assa, VP Marketing & Product Strategy at Plataine Post this

Plataine's AI-driven Autoclave Scheduler optimizes autoclave operations, considering real-time production factors, such as autoclave volume and capacity, part recipes, vacuum-port & daisy-chaining restrictions and considerations, digital management of physical assets (Tokenization), tool variations, human capacity, shifts and availability, and the overall production situation up- and down-stream from the autoclaves to automatically generate optimized and practical plans. The plans adhere to all restrictions, requirements, capacities, and availabilities of relevant resources and demand sets. They follow business rules, machine profiles and material recipes and priorities, ensuring due dates are met while optimizing each autoclave run to its fullest potential.

Manufacturers can now maximize production throughput, resource utilization and efficiency, and reduce autoclave operation costs. In addition, this solution is imperative for achieving sustainability standards by reducing energy costs, helping our customers to be at the forefront of innovative technology adoption, and achieving both production and sustainability KPIs.

Amir Ben-Assa, VP Marketing & Product Strategy at Plataine said: "We are excited to introduce Plataine's Autoclave Scheduling Optimization Solution to the market. Our commitment to sustainability is a core component of our mission, and this product is a testament to that. This solution not only meets the growing demand and minimizes production bottlenecks but also significantly improves overall efficiency. We believe that the Autoclave Scheduler is imperative for eco-efficient production in the composite manufacturing industry."

Plataine is exhibiting at JECWORLD 2024, March 5-7, Hall 5, Booth P74. Stop by our booth to learn how streamline operations, reduce operational costs, and significantly increase Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) at your factory.

About Plataine

Plataine is the leading provider of Industrial IoT and AI-based optimization solutions for advanced manufacturing. Plataine's solutions provide intelligent, connected Digital Assistants for production floor management and staff, empowering manufacturers to make optimized decisions in real-time, every time. Plataine's patent-protected technologies are used by leading manufacturers worldwide, including Airbus, IAI, Triumph, MRAS (an ST Engineering company), Alestis, Kineco-Kaman, IFS, Kanfit and Ethan Allen. Plataine partners with SAP, Microsoft, Siemens PLM, the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) with Boeing, and CTC GmbH (an Airbus Company), and is also a part of the UK National Composites Centre (NCC) membership network, to advance the 'Factory of the Future' worldwide. For this work, Plataine has received Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award for its AI-Based Digital Assistants for Manufacturing, and Innovation Awards from the JEC. Plataine Received the SME 2021 Excellence in Composites Manufacturing Award and awards from CompositesUK organizations. Plataine is ISO 27001 certified for compliance with information security management requirements. For more information, visit: https://www.plataine.com.

Media Contact

Vicky Books, Plataine, 97237691149, [email protected], www.plataine.com

SOURCE Plataine