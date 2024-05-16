Plataine Unveils Live 3D Map Solution for Enhanced Visibility & Control of Production Processes

"By providing a comprehensive and intuitive visualization of the production process, the Live Map solution enables our customers to optimize operations, enhance productivity, and drive business growth" Post this

Plataine's Live Map solution represents a significant advancement in Plataine's commitment to empower manufacturers with cutting-edge technologies. This innovative feature enables users to gain a comprehensive understanding of production status, materials, part & tool locations & status, enhancing collaboration, operational efficiency, and facilitating informed decision-making processes in real time.

Plataine's Live Map offers an accessible search function, enabling easy asset, material, and equipment location, within the facility and receiving location-based alerts and notifications, allowing proactive management of production processes, and ensuring timely interventions. It also increases user engagement with the platform, due to an intuitive and user-friendly interface which offers ease of use for all stakeholders. The Map is integrated with Plataine's factory Digital Twin, providing a holistic view of the production environment. With a live map of the factory, operators can get a real-time visualization of factory operations, offering immediate insights into production status and resource utilization. Now operators can effortlessly track and manage assets within the production site, optimizing resource allocation and minimizing downtime.

The customizable view allows each user to tailor the map to their specific needs, ensuring a personalized experience.

"Live Map represents a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to empower manufacturers with actionable insights and advanced technologies," said Avner Ben-Bassat, President &CEO of Plataine. "By providing a comprehensive and intuitive visualization of the production process, the Live Map solution enables our customers to optimize operations, enhance productivity, and drive business growth."

About Plataine:

Plataine is the leading provider of Industrial IoT and AI-based optimization solutions for advanced manufacturing. Plataine's solutions provide intelligent, connected Digital Assistants for production floor management and staff, empowering manufacturers to make optimized decisions in real-time, every time. Plataine's patent-protected technologies are used by leading manufacturers worldwide, including Airbus, IAI, Triumph, MRAS (an ST Engineering company), Alestis, Kineco-Kaman, IFS, Kanfit and Ethan Allen. Plataine partners with SAP, Microsoft, Siemens PLM, the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) with Boeing, and CTC GmbH (an Airbus Company), and is also a part of the UK National Composites Centre (NCC) membership network, to advance the 'Factory of the Future' worldwide. For this work, Plataine has received Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award for its AI-Based Digital Assistants for Manufacturing, and Innovation Awards from the JEC. Plataine Received the SME 2021 Excellence in Composites Manufacturing Award and awards from CompositesUK organizations. Plataine is ISO 27001 certified for compliance with information security management requirements. For more information, visit: https://www.plataine.com.

