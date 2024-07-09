Plataine's AI Achieves Record Scale & Performance in Scheduling & Planning of Complex Manufacturing

"With our innovative AI-based Practimum-Optimum™ Scheduler, we offer the most advanced, high-scale software for creating optimal and practical schedules that ultimately affect both the top and bottom lines, as well as on-time delivery." Avner Ben-Bassat, President and CEO, Plataine Post this

Compared to the majority of currently available scheduling products that max out at hundreds of tasks in fully automatic mode, Plataine's Scheduler offers a unique value proposition, allowing Plataine customers to meet both short term and long term goals. By supporting long terms scenarios, we enable our customers to make strategic decisions on staffing, equipment procurement, and supply chain management, resulting in on-time delivery while resolving potential capacity issues.

Plataine's breakthrough in large scale scheduling was enabled by innovative machine-self-learning mechanisms that are integrated into the Practimum-Optimum™ algorithm. By learning patterns in the scheduling space, they enable focusing on the most promising areas of high-quality schedules, thus significantly accelerating the convergence to the optimal schedule presented to the user.

Recognizing that mathematically optimal schedules are not always practically optimal, Plataine's Scheduler allows users to request changes to 'practicalize' the schedule. Leveraging unsupervised machine learning algorithms, these micro changes are integrated into the holistic optimal schedule in a way that minimizes the degradation of the macro-goal scores.

"The daily, weekly, and monthly schedules are the pivot of any manufacturing organization," says Avner Ben-Bassat, President and CEO of Plataine. "With our innovative AI-based Practimum-Optimum™ Scheduler, we offer the most advanced, high-scale software for creating optimal and practical schedules that ultimately affect both the top and bottom lines, as well as on-time delivery. We are proud our customers are leveraging this breakthrough technology for both short-term tactical scheduling and long-term strategic planning".

With this latest innovation, Plataine continues to lead the way in delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive efficiency, productivity, and profitability in advanced manufacturing. The combination of AI-driven optimization and practical adaptability results in optimal schedules that are valid for production, setting a new standard in manufacturing scheduling.

About Plataine:

Plataine is the leading provider of Industrial IoT and AI-based optimization solutions for advanced manufacturing. Plataine's solutions provide intelligent, connected Digital Assistants for production floor management and staff, empowering manufacturers to make optimized decisions in real-time, every time. Plataine's patent-protected technologies are used by leading manufacturers worldwide, including Airbus, IAI, Triumph, MRAS (an ST Engineering company), Alestis, Kineco-Kaman, IFS, Kanfit and Ethan Allen. Plataine partners with SAP, Microsoft, the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) with Boeing, and CTC GmbH (an Airbus Company), and is also a part of the UK National Composites Centre (NCC) membership network, to advance the 'Factory of the Future' worldwide. For this work, Plataine has received Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award for its AI-Based Digital Assistants for Manufacturing, and Innovation Awards from the JEC. Plataine Received the SME 2021 Excellence in Composites Manufacturing Award and awards from CompositesUK organizations. Plataine is ISO 27001 certified for compliance with information security management requirements. For more information, visit: https://www.plataine.com.

