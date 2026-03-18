Plated Foodservice Shakes Up the Healthcare Industry with a Bold New Approach

This is the first fully comprehensive, self-operated solution that gives facilities total control, cuts labor needs, and stabilizes costs without compromising on quality or the dining experience. We've proven the concept works, and now we're ready to scale it. Post this

Plated Foodservice is where technology meets taste. The simple, all-in-one solution pairs innovative food packaging with an intelligent heating system and intuitive software that can be run by a fraction of the staff. The patent-pending system delivers frozen, fully prepared, and individually packaged meals that are warmed to the ideal temperature in special low-and-slow heating units.

"We've spent two years obsessing over how to make healthcare dining operations easier to operate without losing the quality patients deserve," explains Carolyn Wescott, Founder and CEO. "This is the first fully comprehensive, self-operated solution that gives facilities total control, cuts labor needs, and stabilizes costs without compromising on quality or the dining experience. We've proven the concept works, and now we're ready to scale it."

Plated Foodservice is backed by industry leaders, including strategic partner Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI), which understands the challenges facing healthcare foodservice and is always looking for innovative ideas to improve the communities in its portfolio. Plated Foodservice currently operates in three states, serving communities that range from 16 to 76 beds. The company plans to scale operations nationwide over the next year.

"We saw an opportunity for innovation and believed in what Rich and Carolyn proposed. We're happy to be the ones to help bring this to the market," says Greg Furst, Technology M&A Consultant for Omega Healthcare Investors. Matthew Gourmand, President of Omega Healthcare Investors, also noted, "The challenges facing healthcare operators require innovative and effective solutions. We are incredibly impressed with the progress and execution of the Plated Foodservice team. We believe the solution has the potential to significantly impact the healthcare foodservice industry, and we're excited to be a part of that."

Plated Foodservice has set in motion a critical solution for the healthcare sector by tackling the growing problem of providing quality, nutritious meals to patients amidst severe labor shortages. In the near future, these challenges are expected to worsen significantly due to a rapidly aging U.S. population and a shrinking workforce available to care for them. Plated Foodservice's offering is a timely and necessary intervention, designed to provide much-needed relief to an already strained healthcare system.

About Plated Foodservice

Plated Foodservice is on a mission to transform how healthcare institutions eat. By combining tech-forward solutions with meal delivery, the company enables organizations to deliver high-quality meals while driving operational efficiency. Plated Foodservice serves skilled nursing facilities, behavioral health centers, hospitals, IDD, and day programs of any size. Learn more at www.platedfoodservice.com.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK. More information on Omega is available at www.omegahealthcare.com.

Media Contact

Karen White, Plated Foodserivce, 1 (410) 336-2747, [email protected], https://platedfoodservice.com/

SOURCE Plated Foodserivce