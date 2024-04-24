Platelet-Rich Fibrin Is a Promising Technique for Oroantral Communication Repair

In this study, recently published in the Journal of Oral Implantology, researchers aimed to compare the use of PRF and conventional OAC repair techniques, in order to determine the best post-extraction restoration method.
LAWRENCE, Kan., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Journal of Oral Implantology – Tooth extractions are very common in dental care; however, when molars or premolars need to be extracted, a higher risk of complication occurs, including oroantral communication (OAC). According to the National Institutes of Health, an OAC is "an unnatural space between the maxillary sinus and oral cavity following the extraction of antral teeth, infection, or several different complications." An OAC can cause swelling, pain, and sinus issues, impacting healing after the extraction and leading to additional complications. Identifying and correctly repairing an OAC quickly is critical to post-extraction healing and preventing further difficulties.
Researchers from the Medical University of Silesia in Katowice, Poland; Goethe University in Frankfurt, Germany; the State University of New York at Buffalo in New York; and Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in Boston, Massachusetts, recently published a study in the Journal of Oral Implantology to compare the use of platelet-rich fibrin (PRF) and conventional OAC repair techniques to determine the best post-extraction restoration method. Lead author Joanna Śmieszek-Wilczewska, DMD, PhD, and colleagues state, "This study aims to evaluate the effectiveness of solid [PRF] in the closure of [OAC] following the extraction of teeth located laterally in the maxilla, compared with conventional repair methods. By examining the outcomes of these two approaches, we aim to determine whether PRF offers a viable and superior alternative for managing this challenging dental complication."
Twenty-two patients were randomized into two groups: a study group (7 males, four females; mean age 42.47 years) treated with PRF and a control group (6 males, five females; mean age 42.18 years) that underwent a traditional OAC repair procedure. The effectiveness of the methods was determined by radiographic imaging of the repair sites and recorded pain scores from the patients to ascertain the comfort level of the healing process.
At three months, follow-up visits occurred on days 1, 7, and 14. Śmieszek-Wilczewska et al. note Complications occurred in 18.18% (2/11) patients in the PRF group compared with 45.45% (5/11) patients in the control group. The PRF group also showed lower pain scores than the control group: 6.1 vs. 4.2 on day 0, 2.7 vs. 1.7 on day 1, 0.3 vs. 0 on day 7, and 0 vs. 0 on day 14, respectively. The researchers state that both procedures successfully promoted bone healing; however, the PRF group showed slightly more effective bone healing and fewer sinus problems after the procedure. After three months, neither procedure showed a significant advantage over the other.
The results of this study show that the PRF method of OAC repair has some advantages over conventional repair. Śmieszek-Wilczewska and colleagues conclude, "The present study suggests that the use of PRF clots in the treatment of post-extraction OACs is a promising approach that may provide superior clinical outcomes compared to conventional repair techniques. Further research is needed to confirm these findings and optimize PRF use in managing OACs and other dental surgical procedures."
Full text of the article, "Effectiveness of Oroantral Communication Closure Using Solid Platelet-Rich Fibrin Compared to a Conventional Treatment Approach: A Randomized Clinical Trial," Journal of Oral Implantology, Vol. 50, No. 1, 2024, is available at https://doi.org/10.1563/aaid-joi-D-23-00108
About Journal of Oral Implantology
The Journal of Oral Implantology is the official publication of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry and of the American Academy of Implant Prosthodontics. It is dedicated to providing valuable information to general dentists, oral surgeons, prosthodontists, periodontists, scientists, clinicians, laboratory owners and technicians, manufacturers, and educators. The JOI distinguishes itself as the first and oldest journal in the world devoted exclusively to implant dentistry. For more information about the journal or society, please visit: http://www.joionline.org/orimonline/?request=index-html
