Platelet-Rich Fibrin Is a Promising Technique for Oroantral Communication Repair

We aim to determine whether PRF offers a viable and superior alternative for managing this challenging dental complication. Post this

Twenty-two patients were randomized into two groups: a study group (7 males, four females; mean age 42.47 years) treated with PRF and a control group (6 males, five females; mean age 42.18 years) that underwent a traditional OAC repair procedure. The effectiveness of the methods was determined by radiographic imaging of the repair sites and recorded pain scores from the patients to ascertain the comfort level of the healing process.

At three months, follow-up visits occurred on days 1, 7, and 14. Śmieszek-Wilczewska et al. note Complications occurred in 18.18% (2/11) patients in the PRF group compared with 45.45% (5/11) patients in the control group. The PRF group also showed lower pain scores than the control group: 6.1 vs. 4.2 on day 0, 2.7 vs. 1.7 on day 1, 0.3 vs. 0 on day 7, and 0 vs. 0 on day 14, respectively. The researchers state that both procedures successfully promoted bone healing; however, the PRF group showed slightly more effective bone healing and fewer sinus problems after the procedure. After three months, neither procedure showed a significant advantage over the other.

The results of this study show that the PRF method of OAC repair has some advantages over conventional repair. Śmieszek-Wilczewska and colleagues conclude, "The present study suggests that the use of PRF clots in the treatment of post-extraction OACs is a promising approach that may provide superior clinical outcomes compared to conventional repair techniques. Further research is needed to confirm these findings and optimize PRF use in managing OACs and other dental surgical procedures."

Full text of the article, "Effectiveness of Oroantral Communication Closure Using Solid Platelet-Rich Fibrin Compared to a Conventional Treatment Approach: A Randomized Clinical Trial," Journal of Oral Implantology, Vol. 50, No. 1, 2024, is available at https://doi.org/10.1563/aaid-joi-D-23-00108

About Journal of Oral Implantology

The Journal of Oral Implantology is the official publication of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry and of the American Academy of Implant Prosthodontics. It is dedicated to providing valuable information to general dentists, oral surgeons, prosthodontists, periodontists, scientists, clinicians, laboratory owners and technicians, manufacturers, and educators. The JOI distinguishes itself as the first and oldest journal in the world devoted exclusively to implant dentistry. For more information about the journal or society, please visit: http://www.joionline.org/orimonline/?request=index-html

