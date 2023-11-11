Plates On Deck Announces Exciting Pop-Up Events during Florida Black Restaurant Week 2023

Plates On Deck, led by culinary experts Ken James (Chef Ken) and Ziomara Taveras, is set to dazzle at Florida Black Restaurant Week from November 10th to 19th, 2023. Known for their exceptional catering, private chef services, and innovative pop-up events, Plates On Deck is ready to make its mark in the Sunshine State. With a commitment to fresh flavors and community collaboration, they will showcase their culinary prowess with signature seafood boils and a delectable Elevated Southern Soul Plate during the event. Join them for a flavorful journey and enjoy a 20% discount on preorders using promo code BRW2023 at their website.

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plates On Deck, a culinary powerhouse led by the dynamic duo of Ken James (Chef Ken) and Ziomara Taveras, is thrilled to participate in Florida Black Restaurant Week from November 10th to 19th, 2023. Known for their exceptional catering, private chef services, and innovative pop-up events, Plates On Deck is set to take the Sunshine State by storm.

Plates On Deck has been a culinary sensation, operating out of two licensed locations: a commissary kitchen in Orlando since August 2020 and, more recently, Catapult Lakeland since February 2023. Their commitment to flavor, freshness, and community collaboration has earned them a dedicated following.

During Florida Black Restaurant Week, Chef Ken will bring his culinary magic to the forefront. The pop-up events will feature his Signature Seafood Boils and the Elevated Southern Soul Plate, a delectable dish that includes a Jumbo Lump Cajun Crab Cake, Honey Bourbon Shrimp or Honey Bourbon Chicken, and a trio of mouthwatering sides: the five cheese Mac Attack, Double Baked Candy Yam with a white chocolate drizzle, and SautIed Collard Greens, locally and hydroponically grown in Central Florida by the black-owned Black Sheep Farms, thanks to a partnership with owner and former pro baseball player, Dee Strange-Gordon. Black Sheep Farms, a minority-owned farm, stands out as a beacon of diversity in the farming industry. With less than 4% of farms in the US being black-owned and less than 10% being hydroponic, Black Sheep Farms is breaking the mold. Their owner, Dee Strange-Gordon, known for his impressive Major League Baseball career, is now dedicated to giving back to his local community through his work at Black Sheep Farms.

The Florida Black Restaurant Week journey begins on Friday, November 10th, with the Dixieland Night Market in Lakeland, running from 6pm to 11pm. The culinary extravaganza continues on Sunday, November 12th, from 1pm to 4pm, in Downtown Lakeland at the Catapult pop-up window, offering an eclectic soul lunch with a picturesque view of Lake Mirror.

The Plates On Deck team then heads to Orlando for a unique collaboration on Tuesday, November 14th, from 5pm to 8pm. They are teaming up with another outstanding black-owned food establishment, Full Press Juicery, led by co-owner Lydia Hobbs to bring you "Take Over Tuesday - Black Restaurant Week Edition". Located inside LA Fitness Metro West, Full Press Juicery offers fresh-pressed juices like the BIG Juicy and Pink Passion, as well as healthy bites. Full Press Juicery, also known as, "FPJ" is a faith-based, minority, veteran-owned and family-operated business that was inspired by the need to provide accessibility to those looking to make healthy choices and to make sure those healthy choices taste good.

The grand finale of Florida Black Restaurant Week awaits at Hideout Orlando, the newest and hottest event venue in the city, owned by Dominique James and Trevor Stewart. The Hideout Orlando and Plates On Deck are teaming up for a family-friendly, happy hour "Black Restaurant Week Florida Classic Kickoff," showcasing several talented local black-owned vendors. This event is set to be the only family-friendly, happy hour kickoff to Florida Classic in Orlando, offering an array of delights, including food, drinks, desserts, music, and shopping. Florida Classic Weekend is a time where college friends reunite, families come together, and fans show out for a historic HBCU Showdown between the FAMU Rattlers and B-CU Wildcats. Thousands of fans and alumni alike watch these two schools battle it out on the gridiron for bragging rights.

Plates On Deck invites everyone to savor the flavors, celebrate community, and join in the festivities during Florida Black Restaurant Week. It's a culinary journey you won't want to miss. Enjoy a 20% discount on all food and beverage preorders using the promo code BRW2023 at: https://platesondeck-popups.square.site/.

For more information about Plates On Deck and the pop-up events during Florida Black Restaurant Week, please contact Chef Ken at [email protected] or visit https://myplatesondeck.com.

About Plates On Deck:

Plates On Deck is a culinary venture founded by Ken James (Chef Ken) and Ziomara Taveras, offering exceptional catering, private chef services, and innovative pop-up events. Known for their commitment to fresh, flavorful cuisine and community collaboration, Plates On Deck has established itself as a culinary powerhouse in Florida.

