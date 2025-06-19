PlateSmart and LensLock Join Forces to Bring Next-Generation Vehicle Intelligence to Law Enforcement

"PlateSmart has worked with hundreds of law enforcement agencies to solve crimes and save lives. This strategic alliance with LensLock represents an exceptional opportunity to deliver our cutting-edge technology to many more agencies," Kathleen Chigos, President, PlateSmart Technologies Post this

"PlateSmart has worked with hundreds of law enforcement agencies to solve crimes and save lives. This strategic alliance with LensLock represents an exceptional opportunity to deliver our cutting-edge technology to many more agencies," said Kathleen Chigos, President of PlateSmart Technologies. "LensLock has established itself as a trusted provider of high-quality video solutions with an impressive track record of reliability and customer satisfaction. With this integration, we're providing agencies with a comprehensive solution that strengthens their investigative toolset and delivers the accuracy and reliability that modern policing demands. We're particularly excited about how this partnership will benefit agencies covering large territories, where the advantages of fixed ALPR infrastructure are significantly enhanced by the addition of mobile ALPR solutions."

The integrated PlateSmart-LensLock solution gives law enforcement agencies four major advantages:

Advanced Vehicle Intelligence: Real-time license plate recognition with superior, AI-driven accuracy, even in challenging conditions, allows officers to quickly identify stolen vehicles and gather critical evidence for investigations

Streamlined Technology Deployment: Agencies can access advanced ALPR functionality through their existing or new LensLock video systems, eliminating the need for separate ALPR camera installations and reducing overall technology costs

Improved Situational Awareness: Officers receive immediate alerts when vehicles of interest are identified, enhancing officer safety and enabling more proactive policing

Flexible Deployment Options: Particularly valuable for agencies covering large rural territories, the mobile solution provides ALPR capabilities wherever needed without requiring a dependence on fixed infrastructure investments

PlateSmart's in-car ALPR solution, Mobile Defender, utilizes the telephoto camera of LensLock's 6 mobile digital video recorder system to capture license plate data in front of the vehicle. This data is then processed through PlateSmart's advanced analytics engine and checked against state-issued watch lists, providing officers with real-time alerts on vehicles of interest.

Initial deployments of the integrated solution are already underway in Nevada and Pennsylvania, with multiple agencies actively testing the technology. The partnership is scheduled for a national launch in Q3 2025, offering law enforcement agencies a cost-effective way to add powerful ALPR capabilities to their existing or new LensLock video systems.

To schedule a demonstration of the integrated solution, contact LensLock via their website or call 866-536-7562.

About PlateSmart®

PlateSmart Technologies, founded in 2004, is a pioneer in AI-driven automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) technology. The company offers software-only, camera-agnostic solutions for both mobile and fixed-location applications. PlateSmart's flagship enterprise solution, ARES®, provides real-time actionable intelligence with license plate, jurisdiction, and vehicle make recognition capabilities. PlateSmart's award-winning solutions serve law enforcement and commercial clients across 14 business verticals.

About LensLock

LensLock, Inc., headquartered outside Dallas, TX, is a full-service technology company specializing in mobile video solutions for law enforcement. Founded in July 2015, the company currently serves over 500 police and sheriff offices across more than 35 states. LensLock's innovative Hawk 6 platform provides law enforcement agencies with reliable, high-quality video recording capabilities and sophisticated evidence management solutions through their secure cloud platform.

