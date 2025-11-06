PlateSmart Earns NJ SNAP Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Public Safety and Compliance

PlateSmart ARES Certified for NJ SNAP: Expanding Public Safety Reach in New Jersey PlateSmart Technologies has officially received certification under the New Jersey Statewide Network for the Automatic Plate Recognition (NJ SNAP) program, validating its ARES® platform as fully compliant with the state's rigorous standards for ALPR technology. This milestone marks PlateSmart's strategic expansion into New Jersey, reinforcing its commitment to delivering secure, CJIS-compliant, and future-ready vehicle intelligence solutions for law enforcement. Already a trusted provider across the U.S., PlateSmart now brings its AI-powered analytics, seamless integrations, and proven field performance to agencies throughout the Garden State. For more information, visit www.platesmart.com
TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PlateSmart Technologies is proud to announce that its flagship enterprise ALPR platform, PlateSmart ARES®, has officially achieved certification under the New Jersey Statewide Network for the Automatic Plate Recognition (NJ SNAP) program. This certification underscores PlateSmart's continued commitment to delivering secure, compliant, and high-performance solutions for law enforcement agencies across the state and beyond.
Already trusted by public safety agencies across the U.S., PlateSmart's entrance into the NJ SNAP program marks a major milestone in the company's expansion strategy. With a growing presence in the Northeast, PlateSmart is honored to support New Jersey's law enforcement professionals with cutting-edge vehicle intelligence tools that provide actionable data in real time—empowering faster response, enhanced officer safety, and better outcomes for communities.
More than a technical validation, this certification is a reaffirmation of PlateSmart's core mission: to deliver trusted, future-ready ALPR solutions that go beyond license plate recognition. The ARES platform provides a comprehensive vehicle intelligence toolkit—offering features such as vehicle make recognition, jurisdiction detection, video integration (via PlateSmart Vision™), and seamless interoperability with third-party systems. The platform also meets or exceeds all CJIS, state compliance, and data security standards for statewide use.
"Certification under NJ SNAP allows us to support more agencies in the fight against crime and terrorism," said Kathleen Chigos, President of PlateSmart Technologies. "We are proud to stand alongside New Jersey's law enforcement community and provide them with the tools they need to protect and serve effectively."
As a pioneer in the ALPR industry, PlateSmart has remained committed to innovation since its founding in 2004. With customers spanning law enforcement, enterprise, and critical infrastructure sectors, PlateSmart solutions continue to evolve to meet the complex challenges of today's security landscape.
**About PlateSmart®**
Founded in 2004, PlateSmart Technologies was the first to develop a camera-agnostic, software-only automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) engine powered by AI-based object recognition. PlateSmart offers fixed and mobile ALPR solutions that deliver real-time actionable intelligence—including plate number, state, and vehicle make—to law enforcement and security teams. PlateSmart ARES®, the company's enterprise-grade platform, Mobile Defender, and PlateSmart Vision are in active use across multiple industries and agencies nationwide.
PlateSmart's solutions have been recognized with multiple awards for innovation in security technology.
