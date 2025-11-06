PlateSmart Earns NJ SNAP Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Public Safety and Compliance

"Certification under NJ SNAP allows us to support more agencies in the fight against crime and terrorism," said Kathleen Chigos. Post this

More than a technical validation, this certification is a reaffirmation of PlateSmart's core mission: to deliver trusted, future-ready ALPR solutions that go beyond license plate recognition. The ARES platform provides a comprehensive vehicle intelligence toolkit—offering features such as vehicle make recognition, jurisdiction detection, video integration (via PlateSmart Vision™), and seamless interoperability with third-party systems. The platform also meets or exceeds all CJIS, state compliance, and data security standards for statewide use.

"Certification under NJ SNAP allows us to support more agencies in the fight against crime and terrorism," said Kathleen Chigos, President of PlateSmart Technologies. "We are proud to stand alongside New Jersey's law enforcement community and provide them with the tools they need to protect and serve effectively."

As a pioneer in the ALPR industry, PlateSmart has remained committed to innovation since its founding in 2004. With customers spanning law enforcement, enterprise, and critical infrastructure sectors, PlateSmart solutions continue to evolve to meet the complex challenges of today's security landscape.

**About PlateSmart®**

Founded in 2004, PlateSmart Technologies was the first to develop a camera-agnostic, software-only automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) engine powered by AI-based object recognition. PlateSmart offers fixed and mobile ALPR solutions that deliver real-time actionable intelligence—including plate number, state, and vehicle make—to law enforcement and security teams. PlateSmart ARES®, the company's enterprise-grade platform, Mobile Defender, and PlateSmart Vision are in active use across multiple industries and agencies nationwide.

PlateSmart's solutions have been recognized with multiple awards for innovation in security technology.

