PlateSmart Sets New Standard for Digital Evidence Security with Tamper-Proof Technology

"Courts require proof beyond question that evidence is authentic, unaltered, and fully traceable. PlateSmart's security architecture doesn't just meet those standards—it surpasses them. Kathleen Chigos, President of PlateSmart Technologies. Post this

"The integrity of digital evidence is not just important—it is absolute," said Kathleen Chigos, President of PlateSmart Technologies. "Courts require proof beyond question that evidence is authentic, unaltered, and fully traceable. PlateSmart's security architecture doesn't just meet those standards—it surpasses them. ALPR records are cryptographically sealed the moment they are created, immutably time-stamped, and assigned a unique, verifiable identifier. Any attempt—internal or external—to modify, delete, or tamper with data is immediately exposed. There is no way to manipulate our evidence without detection, and that is by design."

Multiple Layers of Protection

PlateSmart's security framework establishes a strong protective layer against tampering or unauthorized access:

Evidence Integrity: Pieces of ALPR evidence receive unique identifiers, precise timestamps, and cryptographic seals at creation. This ensures authenticity of records can be independently verified at any time.

Tamper Detection: The system creates an virtually unbreakable chain between sequential events. Each digital event depends on the one before it. Any attempt to alter, delete, or reorder records immediately breaks this chain, making tampering instantly obvious.

Permanent Storage: ALPR data is stored in specialized write-once databases that prevent any modification after creation. Even system administrators cannot delete or alter records, ensuring long-term evidence preservation.

Automated Chain of Custody: The system automatically documents interactions with evidence, recording who accessed what information and when. This creates the clear documentation trail that courts require.

Military-Grade Encryption: Data transmission is conducted using advanced encryption validated to federal security standards. User credentials are protected with multiple layers of security, and multi-factor authentication ensures only authorized personnel can access the system.

Legal Compliance and Court Admissibility

PlateSmart's security architecture addresses the legal requirements for digital evidence admissibility. The system's cryptographically verified records meet self-authentication standards under federal and state rules of evidence, meaning they can often be admitted in court without additional testimony to establish authenticity.

The company's security protocols align with Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) requirements and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) standards, ensuring compatibility with law enforcement best practices.

Independent Verification

PlateSmart offers agencies the ability to request third-party audits to validate system security and compliance. Courts and agencies can independently verify the authenticity of ALPR records by examining its cryptographic signatures. "Our system provides a level of evidentiary certainty that agencies and courts can rely on," added Chigos. "That certainty strengthens cases, accelerates prosecutions, and ensures that justice is backed by indisputable, fully verifiable digital evidence."

For a detailed technical explanation of PlateSmart's security architecture, visit "Tamper-Proof by Design: How PlateSmart Locks Down Digital Evidence Integrity" at www.platesmart.com.

To learn more or schedule a consultation, contact PlateSmart at 813-749-0892 or visit www.platesmart.com.

About PlateSmart®

PlateSmart Technologies, founded in 2004, is a pioneer in AI-driven automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) technology. The company offers software-only, camera-agnostic solutions for both mobile and fixed-location applications. PlateSmart's flagship enterprise solution, ARES®, provides real-time actionable intelligence with license plate, jurisdiction, and vehicle make recognition capabilities. PlateSmart's award-winning solutions serve law enforcement and commercial clients across 14 business verticals, with a commitment to delivering the highest standards of evidence integrity and data security.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release may contain forward-looking statements and/or predictions. These statements are based on history, current knowledge, and current market conditions. They are subject to change without notice as conditions and knowledge change; therefore, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements.

Media Contact

Kathleen Chigos, PlateSmart Technologies, 1 8136100132, [email protected], https://platesmart.com

SOURCE PlateSmart Technologies