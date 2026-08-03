Platform Engineering Labs Advances Human-AI Infrastructure Engineering with the New formae Release

"Infrastructure engineering has entered a new phase where collaboration between humans and AI is becoming essential. formae 0.88 brings what is needed into a single platform experience." - Pavlo Baron, co-founder and CEO of Platform Engineering Labs. Post this

Following nearly 2.5 million downloads of formae artifacts, Platform Engineering Labs has seen infrastructure engineering rapidly evolve into a collaborative discipline between engineers and AI. formae 0.88 addresses this shift, ensuring that infrastructure work is grounded in a trusted source of truth while benefiting from workflows designed specifically for collaborative infrastructure engineering.

"Infrastructure engineering has entered a new phase where collaboration between humans and AI is becoming essential," said Pavlo Baron, co-founder and CEO of Platform Engineering Labs. "To make that collaboration successful, both need immediate access to the same infrastructure knowledge, but based on their own, specific workflows and guardrails. formae 0.88 brings all of that together into a single platform experience."

Modern Infrastructure Engineering Experience

Rather than focusing on isolated features, formae 0.88 rethinks the day-to-day experience of building and operating infrastructure.

The release introduces a completely redesigned interactive CLI, modern typed infrastructure authoring, and a fundamentally restructured documentation experience. Together, these improvements reduce friction for engineers while giving AI assistants direct access to the same continuously updated infrastructure knowledge and workflows they rely on daily.

The result is a development experience where engineers remain in control while AI becomes a far more capable collaborator throughout the infrastructure lifecycle.

Modern, AI-Native Documentation

Documentation has been completely reorganized to improve discoverability, technical precision, and long-term maintainability.

Engineers can now move naturally from getting started through concepts and detailed technical references, while release notes and plugin changes are organized where they belong, making the platform significantly easier to navigate and understand.

More importantly, the documentation is now structured to be consumed natively by AI assistants and agents. Rather than relying on outdated training data or fragmented online references, AI can retrieve precise, continuously updated platform knowledge directly from formae's documentation, enabling accurate infrastructure code generation, precise recommendations, and decisions based on the latest platform capabilities.

Infrastructure Authoring Designed for Modern Engineering

formae 0.88 also introduces a modern recommended authoring model built around typed properties and early validation.

Infrastructure definitions become easier to understand, safer to evolve, and simpler for both engineers and AI to generate correctly. Authors can explicitly define command-line interfaces while preserving clean internal models, allowing infrastructure code to remain expressive without sacrificing consistency or usability.

Existing projects remain fully compatible, while the new model becomes the recommended approach for future development.

"AI is only as effective as the quality and freshness of the information it works with," said Zachary Schneider, co-founder and CTO of Platform Engineering Labs. "By making formae's documentation AI-native, modernizing infrastructure authoring, and redesigning the developer experience, we're enabling teams and their AI agents to collaborate from the same continuously updated source of truth without compromising governance or control."

Continuous Improvements Across the Platform

Beyond the headline capabilities, formae 0.88 includes numerous enhancements across the platform that make infrastructure engineering smoother and more reliable.

Projects using older schemas are now guided through upgrades instead of failing during evaluation. Plugin dependencies are added automatically during extraction, read-only operations no longer request unnecessary elevated privileges, plugin management has been streamlined with a new refresh workflow, and discovered infrastructure inventory can now be cleaned up automatically after configurable periods without affecting managed cloud resources.

Together, these improvements reduce operational friction while helping teams keep infrastructure definitions aligned with rapidly changing environments.

Availability

formae is available today on GitHub under the FSL license. Comprehensive documentation is online, for users and builders. Community support is accessible through Discord. Other helpful links are available on the web site.

About Platform Engineering Labs

Platform Engineering Labs builds modern infrastructure engineering software for platform teams, SREs, DevOps and infrastructure architects - and their AI agents. Its flagship platform, formae, enables organizations to safely author, evolve, and operate infrastructure through always-current code, composable configurations and abstractions designed for the AI era.

Media Contact

PR Agent, Platform Engineering Labs, 1 9292996061, [email protected], https://platform.engineering

SOURCE Platform Engineering Labs