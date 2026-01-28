Platform Engineering Labs Expands formae into a Platform for Infrastructure Builders with Multi-Cloud Support

Open source IaC platform adds beta support for GCP, Azure, OCI, and OVHcloud, and introduces a new Plugin SDK for extending infrastructure tooling

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Platform Engineering Labs today announced a major update to formae, its open source Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) platform. The release adds beta support for four additional cloud providers and evolves formae into a platform designed to be extended directly by infrastructure builders.

Modern infrastructure teams operate across multiple clouds and internal systems, but extending traditional IaC platforms to support these environments is slow and brittle. With this release, formae combines native multi-cloud support with a schema-safe plugin architecture that allows engineers to extend the platform themselves without relying on vendor roadmaps or fragile integrations.

Following its initial launch in October 2025, formae now supports Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and OVHcloud in beta. The platform automatically discovers infrastructure resources and codifies changes into a unified source of truth, without requiring explicit state management or complex migrations.

Central to this release is formae's new Plugin SDK, which makes extending the platform practical and predictable. While traditional IaC provider development often takes weeks or months, formae plugins can be built in hours, while preserving schema guarantees and consistent behavior across environments.

"This is the release where formae really opens up," said Pavlo Baron, co-founder and CEO of Platform Engineering Labs. "We're covering the major clouds teams run on today, and we're making it straightforward to extend formae for everything else. If you understand your infrastructure, you can build support for it yourself. That fundamentally changes how infrastructure tooling gets built."

formae is designed to work well with both engineers and AI coding agents, allowing extensions to be created and evolved against a stable, schema-safe interface.

"We wanted extending formae to feel like writing real software, not fighting a provider framework," said Zachary Schneider, co-founder and CTO of Platform Engineering Labs. "The Plugin SDK gives engineers a clean, predictable surface to build against. You focus on the system you want to support, not on glue code or edge cases."

Availability

formae is available today on GitHub under the FSL license. Documentation for builders is also available, with community discussions hosted on Discord.

About Platform Engineering Labs

Platform Engineering Labs develops tools for platform teams, operations engineers, SREs, and infrastructure architects. With formae, the company is building foundational infrastructure tooling designed for extensibility, safety, and use across complex, real-world environments.

Media Contact

Ray George, Platform Engineering Labs, 1 6509223825, [email protected], https://platform.engineering/

SOURCE Platform Engineering Labs