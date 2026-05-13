Platform Engineering Labs Introduces Kubernetes Support and Public Hub for formae

formae provides exactly that: a single, continuously codified source of truth across your entire k8s estate and cloud providers. - Marc Schnitzius, Platform Engineering Lead at codecentric. Post this

Users can now manage vanilla Kubernetes (k8s) as well as its cloud flavors, such as EKS and AKS, directly through formae. The integration includes native support for Helm charts, allowing teams to reuse their existing infrastructure and effortlessly integrate it into formae.

"k8s was the last major integration we needed to fully catch up with incumbents decades older than us," said Pavlo Baron, co-founder and CEO of Platform Engineering Labs. "We put significant thought and innovation into our Kubernetes support, making it fully consistent with the rest of formae: go from knowing what to change in infrastructure to actually changing it in no time - without unnecessary effort and with complete safety."

Teams can use any tools alongside formae to manage their k8s clusters, while formae automatically handles versioning and codifies every change - no matter which tool made it. This model is entirely new in the k8s management space and eliminates many daily headaches.

"k8s and the cloud-native ecosystem have become the backbone of modern platform engineering - but that backbone needs a true system of record," said Marc Schnitzius, Platform Engineering Lead at codecentric. "formae provides exactly that: a single, continuously codified source of truth across your entire k8s estate and cloud providers. From VM provisioning to k8s resources in one system, this is platform engineering as it should be."

The formae Public Hub

This release also delivers what builders have been waiting for since the formae Plugin SDK launched in January: a place to share and discover plugins. The new Public Hub provides a structured environment to publish and install formae plugins, supported by an integrated build and test environment to ensure reliability and compatibility.

Together with the Public Hub comes a much simpler way to install and manage plugins. Unlike other IaC tools like Terraform, which bind plugin installation to individual projects and environments by default, formae avoids this brittle model - eliminating the need for extra work and tooling at scale.

Coming from Terraform? Simple!

formae already requires no resource migration for teams coming from tools like Terraform, as it automatically discovers resources directly from the existing infrastructure.

But configuration parameters matter, and teams want to reuse them. This release makes that simple: formae can consume .tfvars files directly and use their parameters without any migration.

It's also designed to integrate with other configuration sources and databases.

Availability

formae is available today on GitHub under the FSL license. Comprehensive documentation is online, for users and builders. Community support is accessible through Discord. Other helpful links are available on the web site.

About Platform Engineering Labs

Platform Engineering Labs develops tools for platform teams, operations engineers, SREs, and infrastructure architects. With formae, the company provides foundational infrastructure tooling designed for safety, extensibility, and seamless management of complex, multi-cloud environments in the AI era.

Media Contact

Ray George, Platform Engineering Labs, 1 6509223825, [email protected], https://platform.engineering/

SOURCE Platform Engineering Labs