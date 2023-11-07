Platform Manufacturing Processes for pDNA, mRNA, LNP and Fill/Finish in Clinical mRNA Therapies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into the rapidly evolving landscapes of mRNA and cell/gene therapies and the common challenges they share. Attendees will learn how innovative solutions are driving the development, scaling and commercialization of these therapies. The featured speaker will discuss new capacity installations, unique partnering models and the progress towards commercial manufacturing of pDNA, mRNA, LNP and fill/finish. Attendees will learn about the benefits of using optimized/established manufacturing processes. The speaker will share strategies to overcome common challenges in analytical testing of product and product purity.

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover an informative webinar delving into commercial manufacturing in messenger RNA (mRNA) clinical therapies, new capacity installations and unique partnering models in commercial manufacturing. mRNA and cell/gene therapies represent cutting-edge approaches in the realm of biomedicine, with a focus on innovative disease targeting and treatment. These fields are rapidly evolving, characterized by intricate landscapes, and share common challenges that demand inventive solutions for their development, scaling and eventual commercialization.

In this webinar, the featured speaker will discuss new capacity installations and unique partnering models and provide key updates on their progress toward commercial manufacturing of plasmid DNA (pDNA), mRNA, lipid nanoparticle (LNP) and fill/finish.

At BIOVECTRA, the immense power of flexibility to revolutionize the future of medicine is harnessed. They are advancing unique technologies that leverage their platform and customized manufacturing solutions and are designed to overcome supply chain complexities, capacity constraints and scalability challenges, which are key limitations to success.

Join this webinar to gain insights into commercial manufacturing in mRNA clinical therapies and the challenges and inventive solutions for development, scaling and commercialization.

Join Jessica Madigan, Director Business Development, Nucleic Acid Modalities, BIOVECTRA, for the live webinar on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at 1pm EST (10am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Platform Manufacturing Processes for pDNA, mRNA, LNP and Fill/Finish in Clinical mRNA Therapies.

