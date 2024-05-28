PlatformQ Health Launches Medlive - An Integrated Education and Engagement Model

New platform to empower patients, caregivers, physicians, and healthcare partners
BOSTON, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PlatformQ Health is pleased to announce Medlive, a new platform that embodies the company's mission of improving health outcomes through trusted digital education. Medlive combines the power of our 16 therapeutic channels into a singular, dynamic learning platform to support more learners with credible, up-to-date medical education and information.
With new medical treatments emerging at an unprecedented rate, it's hard for healthcare providers, patients, and families to stay ahead of the latest information. As the leader in learner engagement and educational design, PlatformQ Health created Medlive to empower learners to make informed medical decisions based on the latest science. Providers, patients, and caregivers will visit Medlive to discover insights on how to manage conditions across the healthcare spectrum, including cancers, neurological disorders, rare diseases and other illnesses. Medlive's programming also elevates the lived experience of patients and caregivers, who share firsthand experiences that make learning more memorable for clinicians and fellow patients.
Through its Partner Network Model, Medlive brings together 150+ advocacy organizations, centers of excellence, health systems, and clinical experts with deep knowledge of patient and caregiver needs as well as provider challenges. Our close collaborations with hundreds of organizations such as Moffitt Cancer Center, the National Organization for Rare Disorders, the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy, KDIGO, the Asthma & Allergy Foundation of America, LUGPA, GBS CIDP Foundation, and many other healthcare stakeholder partners means learners can engage with meaningful digital education directly from these trusted organizations.
"When it comes to developing medical education, we truly are greater than the sum of our parts," says PlatformQ Health President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Rosenbloom. "Bringing together expert voices is a proven model to drive better health outcomes." Since 2010 PlatformQ Health has produced digital medical education that has impacted more than 100 million patients. To understand the value of its education and to identify opportunities for improvement, PlatformQ Health regularly measures and analyzes the outcomes and data from these sessions. The insights proved invaluable in designing the Medlive platform in a way that is accessible and meaningful to learners.
Together, these efforts are empowering the learning community to improve health outcomes for all.
About Medlive
Medlive is the leader in learner engagement and educational design for clinicians, patients, and caregivers seeking dynamic, up-to-date, accurate medical education. Medlive provides trusted digital health education from leading specialists and advocacy/partner organizations to empower audiences to make informed medical decisions that lead to better health outcomes. For more information, please visit: Medlive.com
