PlatformQ Health Launches Medlive - An Integrated Education and Engagement Model

Through its Partner Network Model, Medlive brings together 150+ advocacy organizations, centers of excellence, health systems, and clinical experts with deep knowledge of patient and caregiver needs as well as provider challenges. Our close collaborations with hundreds of organizations such as Moffitt Cancer Center, the National Organization for Rare Disorders, the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy, KDIGO, the Asthma & Allergy Foundation of America, LUGPA, GBS CIDP Foundation, and many other healthcare stakeholder partners means learners can engage with meaningful digital education directly from these trusted organizations.

"When it comes to developing medical education, we truly are greater than the sum of our parts," says PlatformQ Health President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Rosenbloom. "Bringing together expert voices is a proven model to drive better health outcomes." Since 2010 PlatformQ Health has produced digital medical education that has impacted more than 100 million patients. To understand the value of its education and to identify opportunities for improvement, PlatformQ Health regularly measures and analyzes the outcomes and data from these sessions. The insights proved invaluable in designing the Medlive platform in a way that is accessible and meaningful to learners.

Together, these efforts are empowering the learning community to improve health outcomes for all.

