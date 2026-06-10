Platinum Eagle Aerospace Launches FLEX AI: Giving Aircraft a "Nervous System" to Sense Their Own Structural Health in Real Time

"FLEX AI is about catching structural anomalies early — long before they progress into cracks." — Leon Lavergne, Chief Executive Officer, Platinum Eagle Aerospace Post this

"I spent two decades repairing aircraft structure by hand, and the hardest part was always that you only see a problem once it's already there," said Leon Lavergne, Chief Executive Officer of Platinum Eagle Aerospace. "FLEX AI is about catching structural anomalies early — long before they progress into cracks. It gives operators the visibility to move from a calendar-based maintenance model toward a condition-based one — planning maintenance around what the aircraft is actually experiencing, not just the date on the schedule."

The launch comes as the global fleet ages and a growing share of older widebodies enters demanding second-life service, including passenger-to-freighter conversions that fly high-utilization cargo missions. That trend raises a direct question for operators and lessors: who is watching the structure on aircraft built years or even decades ago?

FLEX AI combines sensor-based strain and load measurement with physics-informed machine learning. Rather than waiting to detect cracks after they form, the platform identifies and trends developing structural anomalies — including those associated with crack initiation and growth — building on established structural-engineering principles such as stress behavior, damage progression, and fatigue accumulation, and layering artificial intelligence on top to forecast remaining useful life.

Key capabilities of FLEX AI include:

Continuous monitoring of structural loads, stress, strain, and fatigue across critical zones

Predictive trending that identifies anomaly progression before failure thresholds are reached

Fatigue and life forecasting using physics-first models integrated with flight-history data

Automated structural-history archiving to support regulatory compliance and audit trails

Fleet-wide analytics to inform predictive maintenance planning and reduce Aircraft on Ground (AOG) events

A deliberate design priority is interpretability. Because the platform is grounded in physics rather than operating as a black box, its outputs are intended to be explainable and reviewable — a prerequisite for use in a safety-critical, certified environment.

FLEX AI is advancing through the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) process. The company's quality management system is ISO 9001 certified, and its certification work is supported by a certified, Organization Designation Authorization (ODA)-aligned partner. Platinum Eagle Aerospace is pursuing a multi-platform roadmap targeting widely operated commercial types — including Boeing 737, 767, and 777 and Airbus A320-family and A330 aircraft — with applicability extending to cargo and military fleets.

"The aviation industry is moving toward condition-based, data-driven maintenance, and structure is the next frontier," said Hugh Robinson, President of Platinum Eagle Aerospace. "We're building the structural intelligence layer for global aviation — the foundation that lets airlines, MROs, and lessors make smarter, earlier, safer decisions about the aircraft they fly and finance."

About Platinum Eagle Aerospace

Platinum Eagle Aerospace is an aerospace technology company developing AI-powered Structural Health Trending & Monitoring (SHTM) for commercial, cargo, and military aviation. Its FLEX AI platform combines sensor-based strain and load measurement, physics-informed artificial intelligence, and cloud analytics to deliver real-time structural awareness and predictive maintenance intelligence. For more information, visit www.platinumea.com.

Media Contact

Arnold Goldstein, Hugh Knight Robinson, 1 (855-532-4531 700, [email protected], https://platinumea.com

SOURCE Platinum Eagle Aerospace