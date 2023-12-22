Play Caller Announces Launch of Industry's First Social Micro-Fantasy Sports Platform with Pre-Seed Funding

Play Caller is the First Micro-Fantasy Focused Sports Technology Platform Built for Sports Fans That Seek Social Next Generation Fantasy Sports Experiences. The Play Caller Platform is Now Live with a Free-To-Play Experience and Will Soon Offer Private Micro-Fantasy Leagues in Partnership with Chiliz, the Sports Blockchain. The Palo Alto-Based Company has Raised Pre-Seed Funding from Leading Sports Technology Investors Including NFL Legend and Hall of Famer Joe Montana's Liquid 2 Ventures and Gaming Industry Icon Stephen Crystal's SCCG Venture Fund.

PALO ALTO, Calif. , Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founder Nick Palazzo announced the launch of Play Caller today, the industry's first social micro-fantasy sports focused technology platform. Play Caller has created a more dynamic type of fantasy sports experience dubbed micro-fantasy targeting the nearly 70 million fantasy sports players worldwide. Play Caller's social platform enables competitions between friends based on real-time, live predictions of individual plays, drives, possessions, and other in-game events.

While traditional fantasy sports experiences involve selecting players and setting lineups pre-game, Play Caller has created an in-game fantasy sports experience for the next generation of sports fans. No longer confined to pre-game decisions, fans can now compete with their friends live during every play of a football game, every possession of a basketball game, every at-bat of a baseball game and soon every key moment of a soccer game. Think the next play will be a pass or a run to your favorite player? Think your favorite player will hit a three-pointer on the next possession? Play Caller offers the opportunity for fans to test their sports knowledge and compete live during pro sports games.

The Play Caller founding team is led by sports technology entrepreneur Nick Palazzo. Palazzo, a former Harvard football player, previously founded a leading sports media, content and technology business that grew to more than 10 million users. The genesis for Play Caller developed from Palazzo's experiences playing fantasy sports with his former Harvard teammates. While playing in their private fantasy league, Palazzo sought to find the next level of fantasy sports engagement and became focused on in-game sports predictions ultimately joining forces with data scientist Tom Woods and technologist Royce Cho to found Play Caller.

"We are excited to launch a true in-game, in-play fantasy sports experience that has never existed before. We are also grateful to have earned the support of leading sports technology investors and built a strategic partnership with sports blockchain leader, Chiliz, to enable our launch," said Nick Palazzo, Founder of Play Caller. " Our industry-first social platform will enable sports fans to host their own private micro-fantasy competitions and leagues, enabling unique social competitions between friends live during every part of their favorite pro sports games. Our goal is to create a new type of fantasy sports experience that delivers a deeper level of engagement between friends."

"I have witnessed Play Caller's journey from its very early stages to this exhilarating launch, and I am immensely impressed by Palazzo and his team's vision and dedication. It's clear that Play Caller, with its unique micro-fantasy concept, will revolutionize how fans engage with sports in real-time," said Stephen Crystal from SCCG Venture Fund. "The Play Caller platform is not just about predicting sports outcomes; it's about enhancing the social fabric of sports fandom. As a strategic investor, I'm thrilled to be part of this groundbreaking moment in the sports technology industry."

The Play Caller social micro-fantasy experience will be invite-only. Players will only receive invites from a friend who has purchased a digital annual pass representing a unique software license to host private micro-fantasy competitions and leagues during live pro sports games. Invited players will earn points based on their correct live in-game, in-play predictions. Like traditional fantasy sports, the player with the most accumulated points at the end of a game, week or full season will win. However, unlike traditional fantasy sports, invited players will soon be able to redeem their earned points for prizes as part of a rewards ecosystem powered by Chiliz, the leading sports blockchain. The Play Caller rewards ecosystem will be built on the Chiliz Chain, a Layer-1 EVM compatible blockchain specifically tailored for the sports and entertainment sectors. Chiliz is building a SportFi ecosystem to deliver new products and experiences like Play Caller to fans globally by leveraging its infrastructure and global distribution.

The Play Caller platform allows for the instant analysis of game situations and produces real-time probabilities for every play, drive, possession, and at-bat, enabling fans to make odds-adjusted real-time predictions on each game event. These proprietary and dynamic real-time probabilities for professional football, basketball, and baseball (with soccer coming soon) help power Play Caller's next generation fantasy sports experience.

Learn more about hosting your own micro-fantasy tournaments and leagues with the Play Caller platform here. Live free-to-play beta competitions are now available.

About Play Caller

Play Caller is the industry's first social micro-fantasy sports focused technology platform. The Play Caller platform enables private in-game, in-play micro-fantasy competitions between friends. Play Caller is available during live pro football, pro basketball, and pro baseball games (with pro soccer coming soon) allowing friends to compete based on their real-time sports predictions. Play Caller's micro-fantasy social platform will be built on the Chiliz Chain, the leading sports blockchain. Play Caller has also developed various data and white-label products for sports teams, sports leagues, Sportsbooks and fantasy sports operators, who seek to integrate unique micro-fantasy data into their experiences. The Play Caller founding team is led by sports technology entrepreneur Nick Palazzo. Play Caller is backed by a strategic group of sports technology investors including NFL legend and Hall of Famer Joe Montana's Liquid 2 Ventures and gaming industry icon Stephen Crystal's SCCG Venture Fund. Please visit www.playcaller.io for more information.

Media Contact

Press Contact, Play Caller Sports, 1 6504256922, [email protected], www.playcaller.io

SOURCE Play Caller Sports