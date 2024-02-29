Play Caller Launches on Chiliz Chain to Fuel Rewards Ecosystem and International Expansion

Play Caller's strategic partnership with SportFi pioneer and web3 leader Chiliz enables innovative in-game, in-play micro-fantasy sports technology platform's rewards ecosystem, accelerating international growth.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Play Caller, the industry's first social in-game, in-play micro-fantasy sports technology platform, announced today that it has launched on the Chiliz Chain offering a unique rewards ecosystem to its community. Known as the sports blockchain, Chiliz Chain is the first layer-1 protocol specifically designed to meet the needs of the sports and entertainment industries. Play Caller completed its launch on the Chiliz Chain during All-Star Weekend with its first Chiliz rewards transactions being completed during last Friday's United States pro basketball games.

Play Caller's social platform enables in-game, in-play competitions between friends during live pro sports games based on real-time predictions of individual plays, drives, possessions, and other in-game events. For example, during pro basketball games, friends compete during each possession predicting individual team and player outcomes including 2-point shots (make, miss and attempt), 3-point shots (make, miss and attempt) and other key possession outcomes (field goals, turnovers and free-throws). Friends earn odds-adjusted points for each correct prediction and compete on a private leaderboard. As a result of the strategic partnership with Chiliz, each Play Caller community member can now earn rewards based on their earned micro-fantasy sports points with every earned 1,000 points equivalent to $1 of reward value, meaning earning 100,000 points equates to $100 of reward value.

Play Caller is joining the Chiliz Chain ecosystem, where the biggest properties in global sports and the boldest developers in the blockchain space are shaping the future of the industry, to cement its product and technology platform globally, supporting its planned sports expansion with a heavy emphasis on international pro soccer.

Chiliz, which recently celebrated its sixth anniversary, is a partner to countless leading sporting organizations worldwide, all of which rely on the company's blockchain technology to engage with and reward their global fan bases. Chiliz's partner roster includes UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup champions Manchester City, París Saint-Germain (PSG), FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, Arsenal FC, Fluminense and Flamengo, amongst other global football giants, not to mention the UFC (mixed martial arts), Lega Serie A, the Davis Cup (tennis), Formula 1 teams, esports clubs, and more.

Play Caller's choice of Chiliz as the platform for its industry-first social in-game, in-game micro-fantasy technology platform advancement was driven by Chiliz's robust $1bn SportFi ecosystem, filled with crypto-native sports fans, its advanced infrastructure, and the array of decentralized applications it supports. Collaborating with some of the biggest brands in all of sport like PSG, the Chiliz Chain has already become a launchpad for 50+ web3 projects, demonstrating both the chain's robust infrastructure and its capacity to attract leading web3 products and services.

"We are honored to join Chiliz's remarkable SportFi ecosystem bringing our unique in-game, in-play fantasy experience to their robust community," said Nick Palazzo, Founder of Play Caller. "Nothing like Play Caller has ever existed in the fantasy sports space, so we needed to find an innovative platform to support our vision for a rewards ecosystem that currently includes point redemptions and will soon include digital collectibles and live digital streaming experiences. Chiliz has been an amazing partner helping us get to market faster, dramatically accelerating our international aspirations and expansion."

"The launch of Play Caller on the Chiliz Chain exemplifies the power of innovation in the sports and entertainment industries," said Alex Dreyfus, CEO of Chiliz and Socios.com. "Play Caller's original approach to micro-fantasy sports represents exactly the kind of forward-thinking application we designed our ecosystem to support. This collaboration is an example of how blockchain technology can bring fans closer to the action, making every game more interactive, engaging, and rewarding."

Play Caller is the industry's first social in-game, in-play micro-fantasy sports technology platform that enables competitions between friends. Play Caller's micro-fantasy social platform is built on the Chiliz Chain, the leading sports blockchain, offering a robust rewards ecosystem for its community. Play Caller has also developed various data and white-label products for sports teams, sports leagues, Sportsbooks and other fantasy sports operators, who seek to integrate unique micro-fantasy data markets into their experiences. The Play Caller founding team is led by sports technology entrepreneur Nick Palazzo. Play Caller is backed by a strategic group of sports technology investors including NFL legend and Hall of Famer Joe Montana's Liquid 2 Ventures and gaming industry icon Stephen Crystal's SCCG Venture Fund. Please visit www.playcaller.io for more information.

Chiliz is the home of Sport1Fi, where sports brands meet decentralized opportunities. Our infrastructure is driven by the Chiliz Chain, the first Layer-1 EVM compatible blockchain for sports and entertainment which now has a diverse ecosystem, fueled by Chiliz native token CHZ. Our primary product on the Chiliz Chain, Socios.com, hosts a global community of over two million users, which makes it the largest non-finance/trading-centric web3 consumer-facing product globally by user base. We have partnerships with countless brands, including the giants of world sport such as FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Juventus, S.S.C Napoli, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Arsenal, Atlético Madrid, A.S. Roma and major F1 teams.

