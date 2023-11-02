Play in the Leaves without Ticks & Fleas. Wondercide Sponsors Annual Contest to Reclaim Leaf Piles across United States

"Fleas and ticks are prevalent in the fall and one of the reasons many of us avoid playing in the leaves. Wondercide protects pets, people, and yards from these bugs with plant-powered solutions. Now families can confidently reclaim those leaf piles," says President of Wondercide, Brad Locke. Post this

The grand prize is valued over $1,000 and there are weekly contest winners along the way. People can enter via social media using hashtag #ReclaimTheLeafPile and tagging @wondercide on Meta/Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, or Twitter. Use @wondercideatx on TikTok. Also enter online from Wondercide's contest page

The contest runs from October 20 - November 20, 2023. Finalists will be announced on November 24, 2023. Voting happens in social where Wondercide will count up the likes and comments on each entry to help decide who takes home the grand prize. The winner of the contest will be announced on November 29.

Wondercide is joined by doggo influencer @DogNamedStella in showcasing how much fun it is to play in those leaf piles. Watch Stella's epic leafy moments and see last year's winner @theoddsquad do a legendary double jump.

Wondercide wants everyone to play in the leaves again and offers easy-to-use, plant-powered solutions that are lab-proven to protect pets and family.

Treat the yard and leaf piles with products like Flea & Tick Yard + Garden spray. The spray will kill fleas and ticks. Use as needed to keep fleas and ticks out of family fun.

For pets, use Flea & Tick Pets + Home spray. It also comes in four fresh scents people love and fleas and ticks hate. For an added layer of lasting repellant protection, choose Flea & Tick Collar or Spot On.

For family, use Insect Repellent and choose one of the plant-powered scents: Cedarwood, Lemongrass, Peppermint or Rosemary.

Wondercide also shares these sensible flea-and-tick safety tips:

Pick the right location for leaf piles. Keep leaf piles off sidewalks and streets to prevent hazards. This will help drivers on the road keep a clear view, and it will help prevent children from playing too close to the road. Plus, the soft ground makes for better landings.

Keep an eye on the piles. Always supervise children and pets while they play in the leaves. Make sure they stay away from car traffic and know where they're at the entire time.

Reclaim the Leaf Pile with Wondercide and @DogNamedStella now through November 20, 2023.

About Wondercide

As seen on Shark Tank, Wondercide is an Austin-based company that has protected almost 3 million families from bugs since 2009, and the ticker is still running! The company provides plant-powered, lab-proven solutions for those looking for alternatives to conventional pest control products and services. Wondercide's pest protection line up is safe around the whole family when used as directed and meets the same effectiveness standards required for conventional products, harnessing the power of nature to do the job.

As a Green America Gold Certified business for high standards in social and environmental impact, the company is woman-founded and driven by Fierce Love® to help you Protect Your Pack® – pets, family, homes, indoors and outdoors, and everything in-between. Products are available at Wondercide.com, Amazon, Chewy, and independent retailers in the USA. Come be part of our pack at Wondercide.com, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, Pinterest, Youtube and Linkedin.

2022 winner (video): https://app.air.inc/a/cBlNSPFuE

2022 Stella jumps (video):https://app.air.inc/a/cldTRpUKg

