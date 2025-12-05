Play Social Inc. Announces Phil Royle as New Chief Executive Officer

"Under Phil Royle's leadership, we look forward to bringing Play Playground's theatrical hospitality to additional markets, enabling more communities to rediscover the magic and wonder of play." Post this

Royle's career achievements include driving major attraction projects from concept to opening. He began his career at Chessington World of Adventures and the London Eye in the United Kingdom. He later relocated to North America, where he contributed to the development of seven Gateway Attractions, including LEGOLAND® Discovery Centers in New York, Georgia and Texas.

He went on to hold key roles, including vice president of LEGOLAND development & operations, and later became the first employee of LEGOLAND New York Resort, where he secured large-scale community and state support and guided the project through its approval and early operational stages. His leadership also extended across international markets through major development roles at LEGOLAND Korea Resort and LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort.

As he assumes the role, Play Social Inc. CEO and Co-Founder Jennifer Worthington will transition into an ongoing strategic position as a board member, continuing to champion the company's creative vision and long-term trajectory.

"We are excited to welcome Phil as Play Social's CEO," said Worthington. "He embraces our philosophy on the importance of play as a means of connection and shares our excitement about delivering larger-than-life experiences. Under his leadership, we look forward to bringing Play Playground's theatrical hospitality to additional markets, enabling more communities to rediscover the magic and wonder of play."

Added Erik Anderson, Founder and CEO, WestRiver Group, and Chairman, Play Social Inc., "Phil clearly brings outstanding experience in growing the global footprint of location-based entertainment brands. He brings the perspective and vision needed to position Play Social for successful expansion, and our entire company feels energized to welcome him at the helm."

ABOUT PLAY SOCIAL INC.

Play Social's mission is to bring people together through magical, immersive and gamified theatrical hospitality experiences. With its team of hospitality innovators, designers, fabricators and social scientists, the company is establishing a global foundation of immersive entertainment venues.

ABOUT PLAY PLAYGROUND

With locations in Las Vegas and Nashville, Play Playground offers a social game experience blending larger-than-life physical games, nostalgic challenges and a high-energy food and beverage program. Each destination creates a setting where connection comes naturally and competition proves to be exciting and friendly. Open to ages 13+ before 7 p.m. and 21+ after 7 p.m., Play Playground invites friend groups, couples, private parties and out-of-town visitors to laugh, move, mingle and experience the power of play across signature attractions like Doctor! Doctor!, Whiskey Run and Ringer Run. Guests can also enjoy social spaces, specialty cocktails and shareable moments — perfect for family fun, private celebrations or late-night adventures. For more information, visit playplayground.com or follow on Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT WESTRIVER GROUP

WestRiver Group is a thematically‑driven investment platform that manages funds and builds companies in the global innovation economy. Backed by some of the world's most impactful investors, WestRiver Group directs capital toward purpose-driven companies leveraging innovation to improve society. Based in Seattle, the company supports groundbreaking technologies across bio sciences, sustainability and digital transformation.

