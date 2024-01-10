Play Yellow Surpasses $100 Million Milestone Raising Funds for Children's Hospitals

"Golf has a unique value in bringing people together for a greater good," said Aimee J. Daily, Ph.D., President and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "And so do Jack and Barbara Nicklaus." Post this

"We feel blessed that something so special came out of the tragedy of losing Craig at such a young age," said Barbara Nicklaus. "Jack and Craig wore yellow to show each other support. Today, Play Yellow provides so many opportunities to be part of efforts to support children like Craig. To see the impact that over $100 million raised through the game of golf will have on member children's hospitals across the country, and especially the families in those communities, is truly amazing."

Golf's greatest champion, along with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, engaged the PGA TOUR to advance the opportunity to do more for future pediatric patients. Building on the legacy Jack and Barbara built together to advance the care of pediatric patients, Play Yellow has become a foundation for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals to support children's hospitals in accessing resources that make a difference for young patients and their families. 100% of donations through Play Yellow go to local member hospitals supporting their efforts to improve care and outcomes for children, families and communities.

"Barbara and I have dedicated a significant portion of our lives to helping children and families in need," Jack Nicklaus said. "So, when Children's Miracle Network Hospitals approached us about five years ago to help their 170 hospitals across the U.S. and Canada, and the PGA TOUR quickly offered to work in joint-step with us, we knew this could be a tremendous way to rally the golf community to help children. So many individuals, companies and tournaments have stepped up to join Play Yellow and because of them we reached and surpassed our goal in less than five years. To all of them and to you, Barbara and I offer heartfelt thanks."

"Golf has a unique value in bringing people together for a greater good," said Aimee J. Daily, Ph.D., President and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "And so do Jack and Barbara Nicklaus. Together with Jack, Barbara and the PGA TOUR, we are excited to harness the power of golf as a sport, a hobby, and a business to help our member hospitals continually improve their care for pediatric patients. From life-saving equipment to life-changing hospital experiences, more than $100 million raised through golf has helped Children's Miracle Network Hospitals change kids' health to change the future."

From the first conversation with Jack and Barbara Nicklaus, the PGA TOUR has continued its leadership in establishing the strength of golf to support local communities by raising funds for children's hospitals. Working as local ambassadors and fundraisers, TOUR professionals are amplifying the message of Play Yellow to raise awareness and money for children's hospitals.

"We're honored to support the Play Yellow initiative alongside Barbara and Jack Nicklaus," said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. "For Children's Miracle Network Hospitals to surpass its $100 million goal in five years is staggering, and this accomplishment is yet another reminder of what makes the Nicklaus family so special."

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals was founded more than 40 years ago with the vision to Change Kids' Health, Change the Future. We've raised over $8.5 billion for 170 children's hospitals by empowering and engaging with local communities and businesses – and we're not done yet. All donations benefit local member hospitals to fund what's needed most, like critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays, and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services.

Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local member children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf's greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world's best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 28 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.64 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM, and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram(in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, X (in English and Spanish), WhatsApp (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

Media Contact

Brooke Uberty, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, 8012147400, [email protected], https://cmnhospitals.org

SOURCE Children's Miracle Network Hospitals