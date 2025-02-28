Play Yellow Welcomes New Ambassadors, Bringing the Heat to the Cognizant Classic at the Palm Beaches

"We are thrilled to welcome Harry, Max, Patrick, and Kevin as Play Yellow Ambassadors. Their passion for helping kids is truly inspiring. Through Play Yellow, we're harnessing the power of golf to change kids' health to change the future," shares Dr. Aimee Daily, President & CEO, CMN Hospitals Post this

Play Yellow is a movement that unites the golf community to raise funds and awareness for 170 children's hospitals through Children's Miracle Network Hospital. Player Ambassadors, local courses, and even the littlest patients sport yellow on the course to show their support in changing kids' health.

Not only will you see Fishburn, Hall, McGreevy, and Roy donning yellow on the course; they're bringing awareness to the importance of quality care for kids in their local communities.

"I am so excited to be a Play Yellow Ambassador," says Fishburn, the Utah native and proud BYU alum, "Championing children's healthcare hits close to home for our family. Our son, Ty, struggled for weeks after his birth in the Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and then spent six weeks on oxygen. I am very grateful for the well-equipped children's hospitals and staff that saved his life. He is now a healthy 2-year-old. Being involved with the Play Yellow movement gives me an opportunity to help families get through difficult times."

Hall, winner of the 2024 ISCO Championship and new father to little Lilah is also chipping in for Play Yellow. McGreevy, fresh off a T25 finish in at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld and welcoming baby girl Claire Grace, is ready to drive support for the cause. Roy, with his young daughter Mia, is putting his family first and joining the movement to help the 72 kids who enter member hospitals of CMN Hospitals every minute across the U.S. and Canada.

They'll be joining fellow Play Yellow Ambassadors Rickie Fowler, Chris Gotterup, Bo Hoag, Justin Lower, Peter Malnati, and Denny McCarthy at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. These ten golfers are part of an incredible team of athletes, celebrities, and content creators helping bring awareness to make a real difference for the 12 million kids treated at member hospitals of CMN Hospitals each year.

Play Yellow has a pretty magnificent history too. It all started with Jack Nicklaus' young friend, Craig Smith, who was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer, Ewing sarcoma, in 1968. Craig always wore a yellow shirt for good luck when Jack played, and after Craig passed, Jack started wearing yellow when he competed on Sundays to honor him. The tradition stuck, and now it's a symbol of hope and support for kids facing health challenges.

"We are thrilled to welcome Harry, Max, Patrick, and Kevin as Play Yellow Ambassadors." shares Aimee J. Daily, Ph.D., President and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "Their passion for helping kids is truly inspiring. Through Play Yellow, we're harnessing the power of golf to change kids' health to change the future."

Want to get in the action? On Play Yellow Sunday at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches you can wear yellow, grab a Play Yellow ribbon, and snag a Play Yellow hat from the merchandise stores (all proceeds benefit local member hospitals). On Sunday, you can even catch Nicklaus Children's Hospital champions joining the final six groups on the 18th green. It's a powerful reminder that together, we can make a real impact for kids in local communities. To learn more or to donate, visit playyellow.org.

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals:

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals was founded more than 40 years ago with the vision to Change Kids' Health, Change the Future. We've raised over $9 billion for 170 children's hospitals by empowering and engaging with local communities and businesses – and we're not done yet. All donations benefit local member hospitals to fund what's needed most, like critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays, and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services.

Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local member children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

