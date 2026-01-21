PlayBetter Heads to Orlando for 2026 PGA Show with Full Team Coverage of Latest Golf Tech

PlayBetter is on-site at the 2026 PGA Show with its marketing team, film crew, golf tech experts, and leadership. They'll share daily sneak peeks from the showroom floor, spotlighting golf brand exhibits and the newest golf tech hitting the market this season.
BALTIMORE, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PlayBetter is heading to the 2026 PGA Show in Orlando this week with their marketing team, film crew, golf tech experts, and leadership all on the ground. The company will be sharing daily sneak peeks and reporting on the newest golf technology hitting the market this season through emails, videos, and social media updates straight from the showroom floor.
The PGA Show is the golf industry's biggest annual gathering for new golf tech and product launches, with PlayBetter focusing their coverage on the golf brand exhibits and the latest product launches. This year's show features major announcements and demonstrations from industry leaders including:
PlayBetter's team will be covering everything from new golf launch monitors and GPS devices to the latest golf innovations. The goal is to give golfers an inside look at what's coming this year and help them understand which new technology actually makes sense for their game.
"We're living in the golden age of golf technology, and the PGA Show is where it comes to life," said Chris Regan, PlayBetter's Chief of Growth. "As a leader in the space, PlayBetter is here in force to connect and collaborate with our partners on smarter, more impactful ways to help grow their brands."
The PGA Show floor is where golf brands debut their latest equipment and technology, and PlayBetter's team will be getting hands-on demos and capturing showroom coverage to break down what's actually new versus what's just marketing hype. With so many golfers confused about which golf simulator or launch monitor fits their needs and budget, PlayBetter's daily coverage aims to cut through the noise and deliver real insights.
PlayBetter's film crew will be capturing video content throughout the week, from product walkthroughs to showroom floor highlights. That content will be shared across PlayBetter's social channels on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and X, giving followers real-time updates on what's happening at the show. Email subscribers will also get exclusive first looks at new products and special show pricing on featured technology.
For golfers who can't make it to Orlando, PlayBetter's coverage brings the experience directly to them. Whether you're in the market for a new rangefinder, considering building a home simulator setup, or just curious about what's new in golf tech, PlayBetter's team is covering it all.
About PlayBetter
PlayBetter.com was launched in 2009 by long-time sports executive Spiro Alafassos. PlayBetter is an online retailer that blends the speed and convenience of large retailers with the heart of your local golf pro shop. As an authorized retailer of top names in golf tech including Garmin, Bushnell, Rapsodo, SKYTRAK, and many more top brands, PlayBetter offers free 2-day shipping, 60-day returns, and expert customer service from actual golfers who know the products. Learn more at https://www.playbetter.com/
Follow PlayBetter's PGA Show Coverage:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/playbetter
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@playbettergo
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playbettergo
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PlayBetter/
Media Contact
Olivia Witherite, PlayBetter, 1 888-738-5527 2, [email protected], https://www.playbetter.com
SOURCE PlayBetter
Share this article