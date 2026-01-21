PlayBetter Heads to Orlando for 2026 PGA Show with Full Team Coverage of Latest Golf Tech

"We're living in the golden age of golf technology, and the PGA Show is where it comes to life. As a leader in the space, PlayBetter is here in force to connect and collaborate with our partners on smarter, more impactful ways to help grow their brands." Post this

PlayBetter's team will be covering everything from new golf launch monitors and GPS devices to the latest golf innovations. The goal is to give golfers an inside look at what's coming this year and help them understand which new technology actually makes sense for their game.

"We're living in the golden age of golf technology, and the PGA Show is where it comes to life," said Chris Regan, PlayBetter's Chief of Growth. "As a leader in the space, PlayBetter is here in force to connect and collaborate with our partners on smarter, more impactful ways to help grow their brands."

The PGA Show floor is where golf brands debut their latest equipment and technology, and PlayBetter's team will be getting hands-on demos and capturing showroom coverage to break down what's actually new versus what's just marketing hype. With so many golfers confused about which golf simulator or launch monitor fits their needs and budget, PlayBetter's daily coverage aims to cut through the noise and deliver real insights.

PlayBetter's film crew will be capturing video content throughout the week, from product walkthroughs to showroom floor highlights. That content will be shared across PlayBetter's social channels on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and X, giving followers real-time updates on what's happening at the show. Email subscribers will also get exclusive first looks at new products and special show pricing on featured technology.

For golfers who can't make it to Orlando, PlayBetter's coverage brings the experience directly to them. Whether you're in the market for a new rangefinder, considering building a home simulator setup, or just curious about what's new in golf tech, PlayBetter's team is covering it all.

About PlayBetter

PlayBetter.com was launched in 2009 by long-time sports executive Spiro Alafassos. PlayBetter is an online retailer that blends the speed and convenience of large retailers with the heart of your local golf pro shop. As an authorized retailer of top names in golf tech including Garmin, Bushnell, Rapsodo, SKYTRAK, and many more top brands, PlayBetter offers free 2-day shipping, 60-day returns, and expert customer service from actual golfers who know the products. Learn more at https://www.playbetter.com/

Follow PlayBetter's PGA Show Coverage:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/playbetter

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@playbettergo

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playbettergo

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PlayBetter/

X: https://x.com/playbetter

Media Contact

Olivia Witherite, PlayBetter, 1 888-738-5527 2, [email protected], https://www.playbetter.com

SOURCE PlayBetter