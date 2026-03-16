PlayBetter Opens Preorders for the Square Golf Omni Edition: the Most Versatile Launch Monitor Under $2,000

The new Square Golf Omni redefines value in consumer launch monitors, pairing user-friendliness and versatility with a built-in display, indoor/outdoor use, and club data metrics like club path, face angle, and face impact location. - Daniel Fitzpatrick, PlayBetter Expert Post this

Designed to perform in direct sunlight as well as indoors on a mat, the Omni Edition fills a gap that has long existed in consumer-level launch monitors. It ships with access to Square's all-new simulator platform, featuring redesigned visuals, an expanded course library, immersive driving range environments (including a night range with stars overhead), and expanded practice modes, all with no annual subscription required.

"The new Square Golf Omni redefines value in consumer launch monitors, pairing user-friendliness and versatility with a built-in display, indoor/outdoor use, and club data metrics like club path, face angle, and face impact location."

- Daniel Fitzpatrick, PlayBetter Expert

PlayBetter's own experts, including golf reviewer Marc Sheforgen and expert Daniel Fitzpatrick, have had extended hands-on time with the Omni Edition ahead of launch. Marc shared an early review from the PGA Show, and both recently discussed the monitor in depth on the Golf Tech Weekly Podcast.

How to Preorder

The Square Golf Omni Edition is available for preorder now through PlayBetter. The first shipment is expected to arrive in April, with all preorders shipped in the order received. Demand for the Omni is already high, and stock will be very limited. Reserving now is the best way to secure a unit.

All preorders are fully refundable at any time. PlayBetter will keep preorder customers apprised of shipping updates as they become available. Please note that shipment arrivals and delivery timelines may shift due to high demand, weather, or other unforeseen circumstances.

To preorder or learn more, visit the Square Golf Omni Edition product page, or explore PlayBetter's full golf simulator collection.

For a deeper look at the Omni Edition, watch the Golf Tech Weekly Podcast episode with Daniel Fitzpatrick and Marc Sheforgen: youtu.be/EDNFa7NlKME.

About PlayBetter

PlayBetter was founded by long-time sports executive Spiro Alafassos. An authorized retailer of the top names in golf technology, PlayBetter blends the speed and convenience of a large online retailer with the personalized service of your local golf pro shop. Based in Baltimore, MD.

Media Contact

Olivia Witherite, PlayBetter, 1 888-738-5527, [email protected], www.playbetter.com

SOURCE PlayBetter